76ers’ LeBron James to Host a Golf Event With the PGA Tour

Earlier this summer, LeBron James decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. He signed with the Sixers after playing the last eight seasons with the Lakers. When he was with Los Angeles, he fell in love with the game of golf.

All offseason, James has spent his days on the links trying to get better. He even started his own golf YouTube channel because he loves the game so much. Now, James is parlaying his love for the game of golf with his love for his hometown, and he will host a golf tournament.

76ers’ LeBron James Will Host a Golf Tournament in Akron

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, James will host a golf tournament in partnership with the PGA Tour. The event will happen at Firestone Country Club, which is in Akron, Ohio. The event will help benefit the Akron community and will take place among underrepresented aspiring professional golfers.

Firestone has a long history of being associated with the PGA Tour. It hosted an event annually from 1962 until 2018. It is recognized as one of the best golf courses in Northeast Ohio. It’s a course that has also hosted three major championships, including the PGA Championship three times.

James has a love for golf and a love for Akron. He has done numerous works of charity for his hometown since becoming an NBA player in 2003. All of the proceeds from this event will go to the community. It’s unclear what the format of the event will be, however.

What is also unclear is whether or not this event will be televised or not. Since it’s in partnership with the PGA Tour, it will likely be at least on the Golf Channel. It is also unclear when the event will actually take place on the calendar next summer.

LeBron James Is Getting Ready for Life After Basketball

It seems pretty clear that James is getting ready for his life once he retires from the NBA. He is going to jump all in to getting great at golf once he is finished playing professional basketball. He has been setting the table for that for the last couple of seasons.

However, James is focused on winning a championship in the next two seasons. He signed a two-year deal worth $8 million with the 76ers, so he is focused on winning a title while he’s still playing. James is still one of the 25 best players in the NBA.

Last season, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. The 76ers had the 16th-best offense in the league. If James is able to keep putting up those numbers, Philly will have a much better offensive team. Adding Jaylen Brown to the roster helps, too.

James won’t let his off-court dealings distract him from preparing for the upcoming regular season.