Ex-Lakers Star LeBron James’ New 76ers Jersey Number Revealed

The pick is in when it comes to LeBron James‘ jersey number with the Philadelphia 76ers following the star’s exit from the Los Angeles Lakers. For three straight NBA seasons, James wore the No. 23 with the Lakers.

This came after James briefly spent two seasons in Los Angeles wearing the No. 6. James also wore the No. 6 during his four years with the Miami Heat.



It appears things will be business as usual for James in Philadelphia. The Sixers announced that James will wear No. 23 with his new franchise, a jersey that is sure to become very popular in Philly.

Let’s dive into the latest NBA news on James and the 76ers.

Ex-Lakers Star LeBron James May Not Move to Philadelphia

Another interesting note regarding James’ future is that the superstar may not be moving from Los Angeles to Philadelphia. Instead, there is plenty of NBA rumors that James plans to reside in New York City, a possibility given the Sixers’ New Jersey training center location.

“One source briefed on the process told The Stein Line that the Sixers’ proximity to New York City indeed emerged as a significant bonus lure on top of the chance for James to compete for a fifth career championship ring — with a record fourth separate NBA franchise — by teaming up with Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, V.J. Edgecombe and Joel Embiid,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote in a July 27, 2026, story for The Stein Line.

“The option of joining the Knicks and making his beloved Madison Square Garden his new home arena was not really there for James after the Knicks won it all in June, as established early in free agency by his longtime agent Rich Paul, but signing with the 76ers will enable James to maintain residences in both New York and Philadelphia if he chooses.”

LeBron James’ Agent, Rich Paul, Expected Star to Leave Lakers for Heat, Not Sixers: Insider

There was plenty of chatter that James could sign with another Eastern Conference team like the Miami Heat or Cleveland Cavaliers. Instead, James chose the Sixers believing that the team gave the star a better chance to win his fifth NBA championship.

Even James’ agent, Rich Paul, expected the star to return to the Heat at one point during NBA free agency.

“I spoke to Rich Paul about that about an hour ago, he said for a lot of the time he thought it was going to end up being Miami,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne noted on July 24, per HoopsHype. “That seemed to be a nice fit and story but he said ‘when you been to a place before, when you won at a place before, if you go back it may not be the same.

“You kind of want to leave those memories where they were, as they are. They had a great time together when they won two titles down in Miami”

For those wondering, fans can already order their new James’ 76ers jersey, but don’t be surprised if the shirt sells out.