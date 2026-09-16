LeBron James Makes Major Investment Ahead of Nationwide Expansion

LeBron James has added another restaurant company to his business portfolio as Mike’s Red Tacos prepares to move beyond its Southern California foundation. The Philadelphia 76ers star announced that he invested his own money in the birria taco franchise, which has already secured hundreds of development commitments across the country.

“Man, it feels good to say IT’S TACOOOOOO TUESSDAAAAAAYYYYY!!!” James wrote on Instagram. “And it feels even better to celebrate with the @mikesredtacos family. Proud to be a part of it!!”

James introduced the partnership through a playful video filmed inside one of the company’s restaurants, Sporting News reports. He initially lowered his head and claimed he “wasn’t having a good day.” Moments later, his mood flipped as the camera revealed several trays of tacos and he declared, “Sike, it’s Taco Tuesday!”

LeBron James Explains Why He Backed Mike’s Red Tacos

James said the company appealed to him for reasons that stretched beyond the food. He pointed to the way tacos can help families and friends establish traditions, connect with one another, and enjoy memorable occasions together.

“I love tacos, and I especially love how they bring people together to create traditions and share great moments around the table with family and friends,” James said in a statement. “In addition to having an incredible taco, Mike’s Red Tacos brings those same values to life in a fresh, new way for consumers.”

James also credited the company’s leaders and their long-range plans. He said the team had developed something genuine and that he wanted to help introduce the restaurant experience to additional communities.

The deal goes further than a celebrity endorsement or licensing arrangement. Mike’s Red Tacos confirmed that James received an ownership stake after putting his own capital into the company.

CEO Andrew Feghali believes that commitment sends a meaningful message to franchise operators and property owners.

“What LeBron gives us is signal. Signal to the franchise community and signal to landlords,” Feghali said. “When someone with his track record puts his own capital into an emerging brand, it moves the conversation from ‘interesting’ to ‘How can I get involved?’ That compresses the timeline on everything.”

Mike’s Red Tacos Pushes Toward Nationwide Growth

Mike’s Red Tacos first established restaurants across Orange County and Los Angeles before beginning its franchise initiative. By mid-September 2026, the company reported signing more than 300 franchise development agreements throughout the United States, lexpress-franchise reports.

Nine states have reached franchise capacity, which means the company has stopped taking new inquiries for those markets. The publicly identified territories include Minnesota, Texas, and California.

A September 15 GlobeNewswire release carried the joint announcement from James and the brand. Franchise Times covered the deal that same day, reporting faster franchise interest after earlier attention on the company’s growth in Southern California.

The investment extends James’ history with restaurant businesses. He put money into Blaze Pizza in 2012 after ending an endorsement relationship with McDonald’s. James also controls location rights in Chicago and South Florida.

James also opened Buckets, a fried chicken restaurant that operates inside his foundation’s House Three Thirty community space in Akron, Ohio. His stake in Mike’s Red Tacos now connects that restaurant portfolio to a birria brand pursuing a much larger national presence.