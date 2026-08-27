76ers’ LeBron James Predicted to Have Career-First Next Season

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to sign LeBron James to a two-year deal worth around $8 million in the offseason. Landing him was the biggest free-agent signing that the Sixers made. James made it clear that this will be the final team he plays for.

Despite being 41 years old, James was remarkably effective last season. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in his final season with the Lakers. However, a panel of NBA experts believes that James will do something that he has never done in his illustrious career.

Experts Predict 76ers’ LeBron James to Average Fewer Than 20 Points Per Game

According to a panel of experts on ESPN, James is predicted to average fewer than 20 points per game next year. If that does happen, that would be the first time in his career that he scores fewer than 20 points per game. His career-low was set last year in Los Angeles.

“After averaging 30.3 points per game in the 2021-22 season — the second-best mark of his career, at age 37 — James’ scoring average has dropped four years in a row. And the biggest drop of the bunch came last season, when James lost 3.5 points per game, from 24.4 to 20.9, tied for his career worst. At the same time, he posted a career-low 27% usage rate last season,” Zach Kram wrote.

Usage rate is also expected to play a part in this. Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Jaylen Brown will likely have the ball more than James. The 76ers need to keep giving them the ball, as all of them are better players than James. James likely understands that at this point in his career.

The 76ers will likely use James as a point guard next season, leaving him in control of the offense. He is one of the best passers in NBA history, so that is a smart move. That also means that he will be charged with getting everyone enough shots, including himself.

The Sixers Have to Figure Out How to Keep Everyone Healthy

Another reason that James could average fewer than 20 points per game is the health factor. James continues to miss long stretches of the season. Both James and Embiid are injury-prone, so the 76ers will likely try to manage their health over the course of the regular season.

Managing both James’ and Embiid’s load will be key. They have to keep those players healthy for the postseason. Embiid has played just 57 games in the last two seasons combined. Keeping him fresh for the postseason is the only way they can win a championship.

Last season, the Sixers finished with the ninth-ranked offense in the playoffs. That was right in the middle of playoff teams. It was that low because of the fact that Embiid was hurt for most of the postseason. In contrast, James was the only healthy superstar on the Lakers in the playoffs.

If the 76ers are going to win a championship, it might be best if James doesn’t average 20 points per game. Having his assist rate go up might be the best thing for the team.