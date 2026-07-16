LeBron James Provides Timeframe Update for Looming Philadelphia 76ers Decision

While some expected NBA star LeBron James to reveal his next NBA destination during a live taping of his podcast at Fanatics Fest in New York on Thursday, no such decision was declared.

James is currently a free agent after informing the Los Angeles Lakers last month that he would be continuing his career elsewhere. The Philadelphia 76ers have frequently been mentioned as a top potential landing spot for James, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.

All of those organizations, and their fanbases, are waiting with bated breath. The good news is that they might not have to wait much longer.

LeBron James Says he Plans to Make Free Agency Decision Soon

While James didn’t make any official announcement on his podcast, he did provide a timeframe update of sorts, as he said, “I won’t hold you guys up too much longer,” in reference to his looming decision.

It remains to be seen what “too much longer” means for James, but it certainly seems like he’s nearing an announcement. Wherever he ultimately decides to play, James said he is going to try to “fit in,” while also bringing all the leadership skills and knowledge that he has amassed over his 23-year career.

“Wherever I go, I will make my staple on just, I’m a natural-born leader. I am going to try to fit in with whatever team I go to but also give them all the tools and give them all the knowledge that I’ve been able to grasp over the last 23 years,” James said. “I know the game. I know the ins and outs about the game of basketball. … “But it’s going to be pretty fun. It’s going to be pretty fun. Wherever I land, I’m going to do what I do best.”

What James does best is play the game of basketball at a very high level, even at the age of 41, which is why so many teams are interested in his services. All of those teams will have to wait a little longer for a decision.

LeBron James Bids Farewell to Los Angeles Lakers After Eight Seasons

While James spent a lot of time talking about his future at Fanatics Fest, he also took a moment to officially bid farewell to the Lakers after spending the past eight seasons with the franchise.

“Shoutout my former team, I spent eight great years with the Los Angeles Lakers. One of the most historical franchises in the world. Shoutout Jeanie Buss, the whole Buss family. Rob Pelinka. Everybody,” James said.

“All the coaches that I played for there. All my teammates. S—, I am going to miss them all, obviously. So, that was an unbelievable ride and I’m just looking forward to what holds next as I wind down the final stages of my journey.”

Assuming that he doesn’t play more than eight seasons at his next destination, James’ run with the Lakers will go down as his longest consecutive stint with one team in his career.