LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Message to Daughter, Zhuri on First Day of School

LeBron James is known as many things. One of the greatest basketball players who’s ever lived. A spokesperson for the game of basketball all over the world. And an inspiration to young athletes who strive to become something more.

But most importantly, James, is a family man. By now, the world knows James is married with three children. His wife, Savannah James has her own presence on social media, @mrs_savannahrj on Instagram. And his two son’s Bronny and Bryce have both found the public’s attention, as they both look to follow in their father’s footsteps.

But “King James'” pride and joy, the family member the public potentially knows the least about, is his daughter, Zhuri. His daughter, like the rest of the family, has certainly grown up in the public eye. But, outside of sporadic posts from her dad on social media, her life has remained somewhat private.

LeBron James Sends Daughter Emotional Message

James definitely took to social media this week. With Zhuri starting her first day of school, of sixth grade, James not only drove her to school himself, but he took to Instagram (@kingjames), to send a heartfelt message to his daughter.

“My Baby Z first day of 6th grade today! Man o Man!! Ammo is fully loaded and I ain’t playing about my Princess LOL. Have a wonderful school year mama face, have fun and continue to be YOU! It’s always ENOUGH! Love you,” James posted on his Instagram account.

The post came at 5:07 p.m. EDT on September 1 on Instagram, and was quickly picked-up and re-posted across other platforms. Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) posted it on their official X account. The post has since gone viral.

While (Zhuri) James has her own Instagram account, @allthingszhuri, and has more than 415,000 followers herself, she left the embarrassment to dear old dad this time. With James embarking on a new adventure this coming NBA season, it appears he’s trying to soak-up as much time as possible with his daughter before the basketball chaos ensues.

How Will James Balance Family Life While Playing for 76ers?

James remains the No.1 headliner in the NBA, even at 41 years of age. James demands nearly everyone’s attention, in and around the NBA, at all times, however, his daughter took center-stage this time. The real-world question though, is how will he balance his time with his family, especially with his daughter still attending school in California?

Although (Zhuri) James is only in sixth grade, she is apparently playing fairly competitive volleyball in California. While dad is nearing the end of his playing-career, they’ll still be an entire country away from each other at most times of the NBA season. While the world pays attention to James’ family situation, the basketball world is wondering how he’ll gel on this new-look Philadelphia 76ers roster.

James took his time with his free-agent decision this offseason. But after lengthy deliberation, he chose to sign with the 76ers on a two-year $7.9 million deal. He’ll join a formidable starting-lineup of Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe.

Every time he steps on an NBA court, he extends multiple all-time records. This season, No. 24, will remain the most anyone has ever played in an NBA career. And, he’ll only be extending his lead on the all-time points scored list (43,440). James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game in 60 total games played last regular season.