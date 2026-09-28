LeBron James Sets Clear Expectation for New-Look Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers haven’t played in the NBA Finals since 2001.

New Sixers star forward LeBron James has personally played in the Finals 10 times since then, and he’s hoping to add to that total with the Sixers, who he signed a two-year deal with in free agency over the summer.

LeBron James Not Aiming for Second-Round Exit(s) With 76ers

During his first media day in Philadelphia, James ended his availability by setting a clear expectation for the new-look 76ers squad.

“I didn’t leave my family to lose in the second round,” James said. “I know that for sure.”

James has basically been in “championship or bust” mode for the entirety of his career, and that isn’t changing at this latter stage. He signed with the Sixers specifically because he felt the team provided him with an excellent opportunity to continue to compete for titles, and helping to try to lead Philadelphia to its first championship since 1983 is a major motivator for James.

“I’m still in championship mode, even in year 24,” James said. “I kind of put myself in the position of always wanting to have the motivation to compete for a championship, and it’s been a while since the franchise hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy. We’re looking forward to the challenge. Obviously nothing is given. We’re very talented on paper, but we gotta take that paper to this floor right here, and put the work in and get better.”

For the past 25-plus years, the standard for success in Philadelphia and James’ personal standard for success have been very different. So, something is going to have to give. Sixers fans are hoping that it’s the Sixers’ standard that will rise to meet LeBron’s, and not vice versa.

LeBron James Emphasizes Importance of ‘Sacrifice’ for 76ers

The word of the day at 76ers media day was “sacrifice.” Virtually every Sixers star, including James, stressed the importance of individual sacrifice in order for the collective team to reach its ceiling.

“If we say that we want to do something special, there will be a collective sacrificing in a good way,” James said. “Sometimes in sports, people hear ‘sacrifice’ and automatically people start thinking negative about it. It’s not a negative thing.”

When it comes to sacrifice, James will have to set the tone. As the most accomplished and experienced player on the roster, guys are going to follow James’ lead. If he shows that he’s willing to sacrifice for the greater good, the rest of the roster will follow suit.