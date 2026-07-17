LeBron James’ ‘Trust the Process’ Could Be Big News for Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James did not announce that he is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers during the live recording of his “Mind the Game” podcast at Fanatics Fest.

He did, however, use the three words guaranteed to make Philadelphia basketball fans listen more closely.

While describing what he wants from his next franchise, James repeatedly emphasized the importance of trusting the process. The expression has been inseparable from the Sixers for more than a decade, creating another round of speculation as Philadelphia pursues the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“I want to compete at a high level,” James said in the clip posted by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I want to join a franchise that kind of shares the same motto as myself, and that’s practicing championship habits every day, but trusting the process more than anything.”

James then stopped himself, apparently recognizing exactly how the phrase would be interpreted.

“Hold on. Hold on,” James said. “I’ve been saying ‘trust the process’ since I was drafted in, like, 2003.”

That clarification matters. James was discussing his general approach to team building—not confirming that he has selected Philadelphia.

Still, the choice of words will resonate in a city that has spent years waiting for “The Process” to produce a championship.

LeBron James Knew Sixers Fans Would Notice

James appeared fully aware that every phrase he used would be treated as a possible free-agency clue.

After distancing his version of “trust the process” from the Sixers’ rebuild, he joked about listeners assuming he was signaling a destination whenever he mentioned a particular phrase or climate.

“Y’all always think I’m talking,” James said, before adding another playful reference to potentially landing somewhere “real sunny.”

That is why the clip should be viewed as teasing rather than confirmation. James offered language that could be connected to Philadelphia and warmer-weather contenders without committing to any of them.

He had already declined to reveal his destination earlier in the live recording. When fans shouted possible landing spots, James acknowledged hearing Philadelphia and Miami before saying, “We’ll see what happens.”

The “trust the process” reference therefore did not settle James’ free agency. It did ensure that the Sixers remained part of the conversation.

Sixers Have Made Their Pitch to James

Philadelphia’s interest is more than fan speculation.

McMenamin reported that the Sixers had continued pursuing James, with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown communicating with him. Maxey was described as leading the recruiting effort. Maxey and James are both represented by Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports.

That context is what makes James’ remarks noteworthy.

He said he wants to join an organization whose players share his commitment to “practicing championship habits every day.” Philadelphia can present a roster built to contend immediately, with James potentially joining Maxey, Embiid, Brown and VJ Edgecombe.

The sales pitch is obvious: James would not be asked to rescue a rebuilding team. He would be joining an established collection of stars attempting to win now.

There would also be significant questions. Philadelphia’s ceiling would continue to depend partly on Embiid’s health, and adding another prominent ball-handler would require the Sixers to define responsibilities among James, Maxey and Brown.

But James’ comments suggest he is evaluating more than star power. He wants a group that will embrace the daily work required to contend instead of assuming a talented lineup will automatically produce a title.

‘Trust the Process’ Was a Clue, Not a Decision

James expanded on that point by warning against becoming consumed by the eventual outcome.

“If you’re already worried about the championship or you’re already worried about the playoffs, already worried about what lies ahead, then you will skip steps along that journey,” he said.

That philosophy could apply to any contender. It happens to carry unique meaning in Philadelphia.

James also noted that the NBA has produced eight consecutive champions, giving teams and fan bases reason to enter each season believing they have a chance. His priority is finding a group willing to begin laying the foundation in September and October instead of looking ahead to June.

The Sixers can credibly argue that they fit that description. Their stars are recruiting him, their roster is built around championship expectations and Philadelphia offers James an opportunity to make one final run in the Eastern Conference.

None of that means “trust the process” was a coded announcement.

It was, at most, an inviting choice of words from a player who clearly understood what they would mean in Philadelphia, and who appears content to keep everyone guessing until his actual decision arrives.