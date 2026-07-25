LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Stance on 76ers Decision Revealed

LeBron James meant every word: signing with the Philadelphia 76ers wasn’t about family or money—it was strictly about chasing another ring. And it turns out his wife, Savannah, was reportedly unhappy about his “Last Decision.”

According to Gilbert Arenas, who is said to have close ties with the James family, Savannah “did not approve” of her husband signing with the Sixers.

“This don’t look right, I’m sorry,” Arenas said via a video released on X

“…Philly? What? I know Savannah didn’t approve this. Nobody approves going to Philly.”

Arenas ended the video by congratulating James, but said he was planning to boo the four-time NBA champion in a 76ers uniform despite being a lifelong fan of his.

LeBron James Wife Savannah Reacts

In fairness to Savannah, she took to Instagram to repost LeBron James’ reel to her Story after the “Last Decision” dropped on Friday morning. The video features moments from James’ illustrious 24-year career, including the night he was drafted in 2003, highlights from his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, as well as footage from his three trips to the Olympic Games.

She also hearted James’ announcement video, which can be seen below.

In a detailed statement explaining his decision, James revealed that he strongly contemplated retirement after playing his last game with the Los Angeles Lakers in May, when the Oklahoma City Thunder swept JJ Redick’s squad in the playoffs. However, he decided to return because of his love for the game and “the grind” of it all.

“I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love,” James began in an emotional statement via X.

LeBron James Explains “Last Decision”

“This game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give,” he continued. “The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out.”

James, who signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Sixers, all but confirmed that he will retire in Philadelphia as he thanked his former teams—the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Lakers—and called his latest move his “Last Decision.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?” James stressed.

“I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

He expressed excitement about joining forces with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe in a loaded Sixers starting unit.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” he added. “Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!”