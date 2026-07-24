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Former Philadelphia 76ers Star Markelle Fultz Sends Out Bold Post

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ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 30: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after dunking against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on March 30, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Markelle Fultz is coming off a season where he had a brief stint with the Toronto Raptors.

He appeared in five games after joining the franchise in the middle of the year.

Former 76ers Star Markelle Fultz Sends Out Bold Post

GettyMarkelle Fultz #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers jogs off the court against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on October 18, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Fultz is still one of the most notable NBA players, as he has 8.5 million followers on Instagram.

On Friday, the 28-year-old sent out a post.

He wrote: “I work hard not because it’s easy, but because I love the game too much to do it halfway. 💯 #F2G

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@pinwa68: “That’s it Big Kelle! Love the grind!”

@ked_rell: “Story still being written fam 🤞🏾”

@chrisruck14: “Final piece of the process let’s work”

@ohyoureading_now: “Come back home bro we need a backup point guard”

GettyHead coach Brett Brown talks to Markelle Fultz #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers against the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center on October 18, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@dylanmckinley_: “COME TO THE SIXERS”

@vinceallday: “I’m trying to be like you when I grow up bro”

@underrated_jyyy: “come back to orlando you’re still better than every point guard we have currently”

@colinferg5: “We went from Simmons and Fultz to LeBron and Jaylen Brown, smiling thru it all can’t believe h this is my life”

GettyMarkelle Fultz #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers stands next to Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during foul shots in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on October 20, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cam Reddish, MarJon Beauchamp, Isaiah Thomas, RJ Hampton and Trendon Watford were among the people to like Fultz’s post.

There were over 3,000 likes in four hours.

Looking At Fultz

GettyMarkelle Fultz #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center on October 18, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Fultz was the top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (by the 76ers) after one year of college basketball at Washington.

Unfortunately, Fultz’s tenure in Philadelphia did not go as planned (and he was traded to the Orlando Magic in 2019).

He went on to have a solid five-year stint in Orlando before stints with the Kings and Raptors the last two years.

His career averages are 10.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field in 260 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Philadelphia 76ers Star Markelle Fultz Sends Out Bold Post

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