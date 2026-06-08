Mike Gansey Gets Brutally Honest About Current State of Philadelphia 76ers

New Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey isn’t sugarcoating things when it comes to the current state of the team.

At his introductory press conference with the Sixers, Gansey made it clear that the team has some work to do in order to rejoin the legitimate contender conversation in the Eastern Conference.

Mike Gansey Says 76ers ‘Not a Championship-Caliber Team’ Right Now

Considering the fact that they were swept in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the New York Knicks, Gansey doesn’t view the Sixers as a championship-caliber team at this point in time, but he vowed to do everything in his power to change that.

“We have Joel [Embiid]. I’ve had a lot of good conversations with him so far, excited to meet with him this week. With him and the roster that we have, that’s who we have. We got to get those guys on the floor. We got to create an identity and just get them to play basketball. … We’re excited to see what we can build,” Gansey said.

“They got swept in the second round, so it’s not a championship-caliber team right now, but we’re going to work on that. … We’re going to do everything we can to bring players in here that fit, and that obviously can help. We got a great staff here, and we’re going to do everything we can to get the best players in here to help us get to the mountaintop.”

Mike Gansey Plans to Build Around the ‘Big Four’ in Philadelphia

The top task facing Gansey when it comes to building the Sixers into a legitimate contender is establishing a reliable rotation around their quartet of stars – Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe and Paul George.

Those guys account for a huge chuck of the Sixers’ salary cap, and barring any blockbuster trades over the offseason, all four will be back in Philadelphia next season.

“I just look at like we have those four and we got to maximize those four. Obviously, VJ and Tyrese are younger, but Paul and Joel can still play at a high level,” Gansey said. “We were 24 and 14 when Joel played, and obviously the playoffs coming back from Boston. Like, we gotta rely on those four, and obviously keep [them] on the floor, and then just build around them.”

Now that he has been officially introduced, Gansey has to get right to work. The 2026 NBA Draft is just a couple of weeks away, and free agency is set to get underway shortly after that.