NBA All-Star Sends Warning to LeBron James Following Philadelphia 76ers Decision

By spurning the Miami Heat in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, LeBron James drew the ire of his friend, Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo was hoping that James would join him in Miami, but now that they’ll continue to be opponents instead of teammates, Adebayo has a message for James.

Bam Adebayo Sends Warning to LeBron James After He Choose 76ers Over Heat

Adebayo sent James a message shortly after he officially decided to continue his career in Philadelphia to let him know that he’s going to be gunning for him in the Eastern Conference next season.

“Like I told him in the message, I’m going to bust his a–,” Adebayo said, via the Miami Herald. “So, it’s going to be an exciting season. I’m excited for the East. We got a whole new turnaround in the East. So, it’s going to be exciting this year.”

Despite the fact that he hoped James would return to South Beach, Adebayo wouldn’t characterize himself as “disappointed” by James’ ultimate decision.

“There ain’t no disappointment,” Adebayo said “To me, you should always be happy for a person and their decision. He made a decision where he feels like it’s his best situation to win. And I feel like I’m a good friend of LeBron’s.”

While James and Adebayo won’t be teammates in Miami next season, perhaps they’ll get to be teammates in the All-Star game next season, if they’re both selected.

Bam Adebayo ‘Excited’ to Play with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Miami

While the Heat didn’t land James, they were able to trade for another multi-time NBA MVP over the offseason in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who Adebayo is extremely excited to play alongside.

“I mean, everybody has seen the battles that we had,” Adebayo said of Antetokounmpo. “We got the same agent and we talked about, like, what if it would happen? And now we’re to this point. So, I’m excited for the season. I’m excited to be his teammate. I’m excited for the city of Miami, and the energy we gained. And we’re looking to take that momentum into the season.”

Battles between James’ Sixers and Adebayo, Antetokounmpo and the Heat will be must-see next season.