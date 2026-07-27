NBA Analyst Suggests LeBron James Had Ulterior Motive in Philadelphia 76ers Move

NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins thinks that LeBron James signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency in order to compete for championships.

But, Perkins thinks that James may have also had an ulterior motive.

Kendrick Perkins Says LeBron James Signed ‘Lifetime Deal’ with Philadelphia 76ers

During an appearance on NBA Today, Perkins explained how James’ business aspirations may have impacted his ultimate decision to sign with the Sixers.

“This is not a two-year deal that LeBron James signed. This is a lifetime deal that LeBron James signed. Everything that LeBron James and Rich Paul do is strategically planned out for the future, right? And so I’ve got to thinking about their relationship with Josh Harris,” Perkins said.

“I’ve got to thinking about all of the teams that Josh Harris owns, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Washington Commanders, right? . . . LeBron James after basketball wants to be an owner. LeBron James loves the business side of it. How do you get in the business? You start by developing a relationship right now. So yes, he does want to compete for a championship, but this is bigger than just this two-year, $8 million deal.”

James is very calculated and forward-thinking, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Perkins is on to something here. But, that also doesn’t alter the fact that James made the decision to sign with the Sixers from a basketball-perspective first. He would like to contribute to a championship-caliber team in his final season(s), and he clearly views the Sixers as that. Given how stacked they look on paper, it’s tough to disagree with him there.

LeBron James Believes He Can Turn 76ers into Championship Team

Ultimately, James’ decision was driven by the fact that he thinks he can lift the Sixers to title. He said as much on social media after the news broke.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind,” James wrote.

“I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. ”

James has already authored a legendary career, but if he’s able to lead the Sixers to their first title in over 40 years, it was elevate his legendary status to a whole new level.