There’s a new front office leader in town for the Philadelphia 76ers, which places Quentin Grimes’ future in question even more.

Grimes is one of Daryl Morey’s last trades as the Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations. During the 2025 deadline, Morey snatched up Grimes from the Dallas Mavericks, cutting ties with one of his big signings in Caleb Martin.

Although Grimes was a free agent in 2025, the Sixers brought him back with a one-year, qualifying offer through restricted free agency. This summer, Grimes won’t have those restrictions. As his future is in question, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes predicts that Quentin Grimes will be gone from the Sixers.

NBA Free Agency 2026: 76ers Predicted To Lose Quentin Grimes

“It would have been pretty easy to make this prediction last offseason, when hardball negotiations resulted in Quentin Grimes settling for the $8.7 million qualifying offer,” Hughes wrote.

“The Philadelphia 76ers squeezed him after a post-deadline scoring surge should have upped his earning power, and hard feelings seemed unavoidable. Grimes wasn’t nearly as impactful this past season, but he could still be in line for midlevel money on the market.”

Quentin Grimes’ History With 76ers

The 26-year-old Grimes started his career with the New York Knicks. After getting selected 25th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Houston, Grimes’ draft rights were sent from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Knicks.

Grimes spent three years with the Knicks. Amid year three, he was sent to the Detroit Pistons. During the 2024 offseason, Grimes was traded to the Mavericks in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks.

The Sixers landed a 2025 second-round pick and Grimes for Caleb Martin. Grimes played in 28 games for the Sixers down the stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season. He posted averages of 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Despite putting up All-Star numbers, Grimes didn’t net his desired offer in the market. The Sixers weren’t forced to match any numbers, which led them to roll with the qualifying offer.

During the 2025-2026 season, Grimes appeared in 75 games. He saw the court for 29.4 minutes per outing. In that time, Grimes shot 45.0% from the field and hit on 33.4% from three to average 13.4 points per game.

Should The Sixers Let Grimes Walk?

BR’s Grant Hughes suggested that Kelly Oubre Jr will be the bigger priority in free agency over Grimes. The starting forward has been consistent throughout his three-year stretch with the 76ers.

According to ESPN, an anonymous NBA executive stated that the “belief overall” is that the Sixers will be the team to bring Grimes back.

“I do think he stays there out of pressure,” a West executive told ESPN. “You have to keep at least one of [Grimes or Oubre], if not both, after that [Jared McCain] trade. And if they don’t go into the tax, they’re going to get crushed.”

The Jared McCain trade shouldn’t factor into the new front office’s plans. Morey was wrong–and most believed that prioritizing Grimes while getting under the tax was what caused the deal to go down–but that isn’t a Mike Gansey problem.

If Grimes gets an offer even slightly above the 76ers’ price range, they should be comfortable pivoting.