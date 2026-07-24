NBA World Reacts to LeBron James Joining Sixers

LeBron James is headed to the City of Brotherly Love, and the internet is in shambles.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer inked a team-friendly two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Friday.

With Philly, James will be seeking his fifth NBA championship while hoping to end a 43-year title drought in Philly.

NBA World Reacts to LeBron James’ Decision

By joining the Sixers, James helps assemble one of the most loaded rosters in the league. Regardless of what the Vegas odds suggest, many social media users are already crowning the Sixers as championship favorites.

Even LeBron has already declared his championship aspirations with Philly.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team. I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” the former MVP wrote on X.

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was stunned by the decision.

“No way! I just pitched him for the Pacers,” she told reporters. “They didn’t get to him fast enough. Selfishly, I wanted the Warriors because Steph and Bron would have been insane together.”

She added: “They have some serious talent on the Sixers. [They are] arguably one of the favorites in the East.”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was also stunned by the free agent signing.

“I’m shocked,” Smith said on First Take. “I thought if he was going back East, he was going to go home. That he wouldn’t dangle his availability in the face of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then go somewhere else. For him to choose the Philadelphia 76ers, this is a shock among shockers.”

Sixers star Tyrese Maxey couldn’t contain his enthusiasm when he heard the news, and shared an Instagram Story highlighting his elation.

Social media users were not only stunned by James’ decision to join Philly, but by the money it took to land him.

“At four million a year LeBron is making less than the guy who operates the stadium t-shirt cannon. Which is fitting because they’re both going to spend the season watching people in the upper deck scream in disappointment,” Harry Burns wrote on X.

“Dude just wants to win. Doesn’t care about the money anymore,” another user replied.

“Insanely cheap, yeah Sixers got it,” said another.

Sixers Push Knicks as Title Favorites

For the third time in his career, James has helped assemble a super team with championship potential.

Alongside former MVP Joel Embiid, former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and All-Star Tyrese Maxey, few teams possess the firepower that Philly boasts.

“Bron joins Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid to form a new Big 4 in Philly,” NBA on Prime wrote on X.

Immediately following the signing, the Sixers’ championship odds skyrocketed across the board.

Time will tell if the signing results in championship glory.