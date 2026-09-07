New Addition for Philadelphia 76ers Predicted to Outperform Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers made several big additions over the offseason.

One of those additions has been predicted to outperform his contract for the 2026-27 NBA season in a big way.

LeBron James Predicted to Outperform Contract With Philadelphia 76ers

Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar listed veteran forward LeBron James as a player who is likely to play well above his paygrade in the coming campaign. James will make less than $4 million for the upcoming season, which is a criminally low amount given how impactful he still is on the basketball court, even at 41 years old.

James will be just the seventh-highest paid player on the 76ers this season, behind Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons.

“Now look at the money. James is scheduled to make just $3.88 million with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2026-27. That’s less than what many NBA role players will earn, and dramatically less than the superstar salary his production would normally command,” Bitar wrote.

“Even if LeBron declines from last season’s numbers, the value remains staggering. So why did he accept such a minimal deal? Because he smells an opportunity to win his 5th NBA championship. . . . If LeBron can produce somewhere around 18-22 points, six rebounds, and seven assists while helping Philadelphia make a deep playoff run, there isn’t a more valuable contract in the entire NBA.”

James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. If he comes anywhere close to that production during his first season in Philadelphia, his contract could become viewed as the biggest steal in NBA history.

LeBron James Expected to Have Creator Role With Philadelphia 76ers

When it comes to his role on the 76ers next season, James is expected to serve an on-ball creator, according to head coach Nick Nurse.

“I think he’s an offense creator,” Nurse said of James last month. “I think he certainly is a guy that will bring the ball up the floor and try to create for himself or others — really (well) for others. And I think that lends itself to (point guard), yeah.”

James is undoubtedly one of the best basketball players ever, but it will be interesting to see just how much gas he has left in the tank for his run with the 76ers.