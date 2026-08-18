New Addition Named Philadelphia 76ers Player With Most to Prove Next Season

Every player in the NBA has something to prove every single season.

However, some have more to prove than others.

Jaylen Brown Named Philadelphia 76ers Player With Most to Prove Next Season

When it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers, star forward Jaylen Brown has the most to prove next season, at least according to Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes, who recently listed the one player on every team in the league with the most to prove.

After spending the first decade of his career with the Boston Celtics, Brown will have to prove that he can contribute to winning at a high level elsewhere.

“Coming off a sixth-place finish in MVP voting and his second All-NBA nod, the five-time All-Star was suddenly being described by anonymous analytics staffers as ‘a seventh-best player on a team.’ . . . That particular take was ridiculous, but it encapsulated the idea that advanced analytics and on-off catch-alls didn’t see Brown as anything close to a star,” Hughes wrote.