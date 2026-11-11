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Paul George Reveals Reason Behind Turnaround After 76ers-Celtics Game

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Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics celebrates against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at TD Garden on October 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In his first game back in Philadelphia, Boston Celtics wing Paul George dominated the Philadelphia 76ers with a scoring masterclass.

After spending two seasons with the Sixers, George produced averages of 16.7 points, while shooting 37.5% from three.

He had some decent moments, like last year’s playoff series against the Boston Celtics in round one, but ultimately, the Paul George experience was a disappointment.

The 76ers gladly traded the veteran forward to the Celtics, along with draft compensation in order to acquire Jaylen Brown. It was a celebrated trade on Philly’s side, and a controversial one in Boston. But so far, George is proving the doubters wrong, and got a sprinkle of revenge against the 76ers on Tuesday night in Philly.

After the game, George stated the reason behind his re-emergence.

Paul George Reveals Reason Behind Turnaround After 76ers-Celtics Game

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 10: Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball against Vj Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 123-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

When George was asked about the difference between his Philly stint and the first 10 games of his Boston stint, it boils down to one thing: being healthy.

“That was the biggest challenge, the biggest hurdle. The first two years I was here in Philly,” George said after the game.

Over two seasons, George played in just 78 games. Being inconsistent with his availability, George couldn’t ramp up to his full potential. With the Celtics, he has been able to so far.

“I’m a little bit better with more usage, and that’s no knock to my opportunities here with Philly. Quite frankly, I wasn’t healthy to take on the workload that I feel I’m at my best at. But here in Boston, they gave me an opportunity to come out here and play and be myself. Joe has integrated me right into the offense and allowed me to just be myself.”

Before Tuesday’s game, George was back on track with All-Star-level production. The veteran wing is producing 20.4 points per game, while shooting 42.5% from three at a high volume.

In 30 minutes against the Sixers on Tuesday, George hit on six of his 11 shots from three, producing a total of 36 points. He helped lead the Celtics to a dominant 123-101 victory to move to 9-2 on the season.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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