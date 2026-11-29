LeBron James has spent more than two decades answering questions about basketball. But one unanswered question from his Los Angeles Lakers days has followed him to Philadelphia.

Why didn’t he attend Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s public memorial?

Vanessa Bryant revived that question Sunday when she rejected speculation that she prevented James from attending the February 2020 ceremony honoring her husband and daughter.

She said James was invited and made his own decision not to attend.

Her clarification carries particular resonance in Philadelphia, where Kobe became a high school basketball legend before embarking on his Hall of Fame career.

It also leaves James, now playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, as the only person who can fully explain his decision.

Vanessa Bryant Clears Up LeBron James Memorial Controversy

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The controversy resurfaced after comedian Adam Friedland and journalist Pablo Torre discussed James’ absence on “The Adam Friedland Show.”

Friedland suggested Vanessa didn’t want James attending the memorial. Torre described that explanation as the underlying “subtext.”

Neither presented evidence supporting the claim.

On Sunday, Vanessa directly challenged both men through an Instagram Story.

“Adam Friedland, your claim that I ‘didn’t want LeBron to attend Kobe and Gigi’s Celebration of Life’ is false,” she wrote.

Addressing Torre, she dismissed the suggestion of any hidden meaning.

“I invited him,” Bryant wrote.

She explained that every member of the Lakers’ 2020 roster received an invitation to the memorial. The team’s entire 2024 roster was also invited to Kobe’s statue unveiling.

“LeBron’s decision not to attend was his own personal choice and had nothing to do with me,” Bryant wrote.

She concluded with a blunt request.

“Leave me out of your gossip.”

Her statement definitively rejects the allegation that she excluded James, although it doesn’t explain his absence.

Kobe Bryant’s Philadelphia Roots Add Another Layer

He starred at Lower Merion High School in suburban Ardmore, leading the Aces to the 1996 Pennsylvania state championship.

Bryant finished his high school career as southeastern Pennsylvania’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing records held by Wilt Chamberlain and Lionel Simmons.

He subsequently bypassed college and entered the NBA draft directly from high school.

The Philadelphia region remained an important part of his identity throughout his 20-year Lakers career.

That connection gives renewed attention to Vanessa’s statement now that James is playing for the 76ers.

The memorial took place Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center, following the helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven others.

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal delivered emotional tributes during the ceremony.

James wasn’t seen in televised coverage.

When Los Angeles Times reporter Broderick Turner asked the following day whether he attended, James declined to answer directly.

“It was very emotional, very emotional day,” James said, acknowledging the grief surrounding Kobe’s death.

More than six years later, Vanessa has clarified that James received an invitation.

However, she offered no explanation for his decision.

There is no evidence that James intended disrespect by missing the ceremony, and his reasons remain personal.

Still, with Bryant’s legacy deeply rooted in Philadelphia, the unanswered question now follows James into another city that considers Kobe one of its own.