Philadelphia 76ers Forward Paul George Out Versus Celtics

Injury woes continue for the Philadelphia 76ers, as star forward Paul George has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics.

George will miss the game with groin soreness, along with guard Tyrese Maxey, who is out due to back issues, according to ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania. Boston will be without guard Jrue Holiday, forwards Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, and forward Jayson Tatum is a game-time decision.

Philadelphia had NBA Championship aspirations at the beginning of the season, but those hopes have quickly disappeared following injuries. George, who signed with the 76ers in the offseason, has played a total of 41 games and is averaging 16 points, the lowest he’s averaged in over a decade. Embiid had only suited up for 19 games before being ruled out for the rest of the season. In the 61 games played so far, no 76er player has played in every game.

Because of their lack of cohesion, the 76ers stumbled early and currently hold a 21-40 record, which is currently 12th in the Eastern Conference. While only 2.5 games out of the Play-in tournament, the 76ers are in no place to make up ground, going 1-9 in their last 10 games and losers of two straight.

With a season 3/4ths of the way over, it would be wise for the 76ers to shut down their stars and make preparations for the offseason. With questions around the roster, the front office’s work, no 2025 1st, and former MVP Joel Embiid’s future in question, Philadelphia should rest Paul George and maybe even Tyrese Maxey to get a better look at what the team needs to do moving forward.