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Philadelphia 76ers Provide Crucial Joel Embiid Update at Start of Training Camp

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CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers upgraded the roster in a major way over the offseason by adding the likes of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

But, the Sixers’ ceiling still hinges on Joel Embiid’s ability to remain healthy and available. So, the latest update on the big man from head coach Nick Nurse at the onset of 76ers training camp is great news for fans in Philadelphia and the Sixers organization.

Joel Embiid Healthy, Full Participant at 76ers Training Camp

GettyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

After his first healthy offseason in several years, Embiid “looks great” heading into the 2026-27 NBA season and has been a full participant in early portions of training camp for Philadelphia, according to Nurse.

“He looked great,” Nurse beamed. “He looked great. Very good news from the standpoint of where it’s been the last couple years, last couple summers leading into today. He looked great. Full participant all the way through. It’s great to see.”

Embiid’s noticeably leaner frame turned heads at media day, and his new teammates have been impressed with how he has approached the season.

“He looked good,” new Sixers guard Anfernee Simons said. “Everybody’s been impressed around here about how he’s came in and worked.”

Obviously being healthy in September and October doesn’t guarantee that will be the case in April, May and June, but it’s a great start, so Embiid’s current shape should serve as a major reason for optimism for the 76ers.

Joel Embiid’s Health Provides Reason for Optimism for 76ers

Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 04: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a foul during the first half of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Wells Fargo Center on February 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In past offseasons, Embiid, 32, has had to deal with lingering injury issues, but that wasn’t the case this past offseason. Instead, the big man was able rest and get his body right, which has allowed him to feel better coming into the season feeling better than he has recently.

“Summer was good,” Embiid said at media day. “[I] had a great time with family. First summer I didn’t have to do worry about a lot of stuff. So it was just getting my mind right, my body right. I’m feeling pretty good.”

The hope is that a healing, restful offseason will set the stage for a healthy, productive campaign for Embiid. Fingers crossed.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Philadelphia 76ers Provide Crucial Joel Embiid Update at Start of Training Camp

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