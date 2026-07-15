Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Receives Great Grade for NBA Summer League Performance

The Philadelphia 76ers used their lone pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on University of Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr.

So far, the early results have been promising.

Labaron Philon Jr. Receives ‘A-‘ Grade for Impressive NBA Summer League Performance

Philon has suited up for the Sixers in NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and turned in some solid performances. Specifically, Philon turned heads with his ability to put the ball in the basket and also create for others. As a result, Philon was given an ‘A-‘ grade for his summer play by Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz.

“The Philadelphia 76ers may have struck gold again in the guard department with Labaron Philon Jr., who somehow lasted until pick No. 22,” Swartz wrote.