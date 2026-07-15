Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Receives Great Grade for NBA Summer League Performance

The Philadelphia 76ers used their lone pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on University of Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr.
So far, the early results have been promising.
Labaron Philon Jr. Receives ‘A-‘ Grade for Impressive NBA Summer League Performance
Philon has suited up for the Sixers in NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and turned in some solid performances. Specifically, Philon turned heads with his ability to put the ball in the basket and also create for others. As a result, Philon was given an ‘A-‘ grade for his summer play by Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz.
“The Philadelphia 76ers may have struck gold again in the guard department with Labaron Philon Jr., who somehow lasted until pick No. 22,” Swartz wrote.
“With averages of 21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals and a 40.0 percent mark from three, Philon is a threat creating offense for himself or others. … Finishing inside is his only real weak spot to this point, as the former Alabama star is shooting just 34.6 percent from inside the arc during summer league.”
Philon’s on-court confidence has been evident throughout his play in Vegas, which he addressed following the Summer Sixers’ 100-93 victory over the Summer Pacers.
“I’m a very confident player, I would say,” Philon said. “Being able to get into the lane, being able to spread out, get into the lane, make some open 3s, and just being able to compete on the other side of the ball. I feel like that’s an important thing as well.”
While it’s only Summer League, the Sixers appear to have a player in Philon who could contribute in a meaningful way when the season rolls around.
Nick Nurse Expects Labaron Philon to be Part of 76ers’ Rotation
Philon won’t just get an opportunity to show his stuff in the summer. 76ers head coach Nick Nurse expects for the rookie guard to be part of the team’s actual rotation when the regular season rolls around.
“I mean, my thoughts as of right now, today, and nothing has changed this so far, is to play him. Like, I’m gonna go in there, and he’s in the rotation until something changes, and usually it probably will for the better,” Nurse said of Philon. “I just feel like he’s talented enough. I think we like him enough as a staff, organization.”
The Sixers are clearly high on Philon, and after what we’ve seen from him at Summer League, it’s easy to understand why.
Philadelphia 76ers Rookie Receives Great Grade for NBA Summer League Performance