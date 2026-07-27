76ers Expected to Cut Ties With Ex-Player of the Year in Post-LeBron James Move

The moves keep coming for the Philadelphia 76ers after landing LeBron James, but it is not good news for everyone. It appears the Sixers are on the verge of parting ways with one of the former faces of college basketball.

The 76ers are expected to release center Johni Broome unless the team can find a trade partner for the former touted big man, per Spotrac’s Keith Smith. Philadelphia is in a bit of crunch when it comes to roster spots.

This news comes as the Sixers look to make room for veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

“The Philadelphia 76ers have been looking for a trade for Johni Broome,” Smith noted in a July 26, 2026, message on X. “If they can’t find one, the team may waive and stretch Broome’s salary.

“Kentavious Caldwell-Pope wont clear waivers until tomorrow. The Sixers have time to work out the move to clear room to sign KCP.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest 76ers rumors.

Sixers Big Man Johni Boome Was 1 of the Top College Basketball Players in 2025

The Sixers selected the highly decorated prospect with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Broome’s college resume at Auburn is quite impressive, including being named the SEC Player of the Year as well as The Sporting News Player of the Year in 2025.

The college basketball star was a 3-time All-SEC member as well as the Big Man of the Year. Broome averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game in 36 appearances for Auburn in 2024-25.

76ers Center Johni Broome Sustained a Significant Knee Injury

Unfortunately, Broome’s NBA career is off to a quiet start as the big man sustained a significant knee injury in February. During his rookie season, Broome made just 11 appearances for the 76ers averaging .9 points and 1.5 rebounds in five minutes per game.

“I think part of developing players sometimes is that some of these guys have to spend a full year in the G (League), and that is part of the development for some guys,” 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said at the time of Broome’s injury, per USA Today. “I think he has made some nice progress.

“I’m disappointed that this happened to him. I’m not sure it is going to end his season, but it is going to be pretty close, so that is disappointing because I thought he was playing pretty good down there and continued to improve.”

76ers News: Bronny James Has Not Requested a Lakers Trade to Follow LeBron James to the Sixers

There has been plenty of speculation that LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, could look to follow his father to the Sixers. So far, there is no indication that the father-son duo will be reunited.

“As for the impact of LeBron James’ decision on his son Bronny James, Rich Paul, the agent for both tells ESPN that ‘they are not a package deal’ and there’s no current plan or request for Bronny Janes to join his father in Philly,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne remarked in a July 24, message on X.

“Bronny James recently had his contract guaranteed by the Lakers, whose staff has a fondness for him, according to sources.”