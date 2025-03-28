Philadelphia’s Maxey Out At Least Two More Games

Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey will be out at least two more games, according to head coach Nick Nurse.

Maxey will push his absence over 15 straight games, dating back to March 3rd in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. with a lower back injury, and now a finger sprain will keep him out for the time being. The soonest Maxey will be able to return will be the Sixers’ game at the New York Knicks.

Maxey was in the midst of a break out season before injuries took their toll on him. Following the 2023-24 season where Maxey won the Most Improved Player award, he averaged a career high 26.3 points per game to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The 76ers have struggled with injuries all season, which has kept any form of consistency or flow to a minimum. Entering the season with championship aspirations, the team would lose free agent acquisition and star forward Paul George for the remainder of the season, as well as former Most Valuable Player center Joel Embiid for the majority of the 2025-26 year.

The 23-50 Philadelphia 76ers have lost nine of their last 10 games, including six straight, as they’re closing in on being eliminated from the NBA Playoff Race for good. With a Sixers loss or a Miami win, Philadelphia will be officially eliminated, and the teams both play their next game on March 29th against each other.

Tyrese Maxey will be out at least two more games, and will miss the most important game of the Sixers season tomorrow night.