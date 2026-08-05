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Reigning Super Bowl Champion Defends LeBron James’ Philadelphia 76ers Decision

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after making a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Chase Center on April 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

No matter what LeBron James decided to do in NBA free agency this summer there were going to be critics.

Unsurprisingly, when he opted to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, detractors popped up all over, claiming that James was creating a “superteam” or “ring chasing.”

While James himself hasn’t responded to such critics, and probably won’t, plenty of other athletes have publicly supported and defended his decision. Now the starting quarterback for the reigning Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks can be added to that list.

Sam Darnold Sticks Up For LeBron James Amid Free Agency Criticism

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 21: Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before throwing the ceremonial first pitch with other members of the team before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cincinnati Reds at T-Mobile Park on July 21, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

During an episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks, Darnold expressed annoyance with people criticizing James’ decision to join a talented team at this late stage in his career, saying that any other free agent in his shoes would do the same.

“I hate how people are hating on him for going to a good team,” Darnold said. “Everyone is like, ‘Oh he’s going to a stacked team.’ . . . He’s 42. He can go wherever he wants. Any free agent can do that, and any free agent ever would be like, ‘yeah, I want to go play for a championship.’”

At this point in his career, James has earned the right to play wherever he wants, but the guy can’t do anything without people finding fault, so it’s not super surprising that there’s been backlash to his decision to sign with the Sixers.

LeBron James Joins a Stacked Starting Lineup with the Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on April 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On the Sixers, James will round out a starting five that also includes Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid and V.J. Edgecombe. That’s a whole lot of star power. On paper, that’s arguably the best lineup in the entire league, and potentially the best lineup that James has ever played wit from top to bottom. Championships aren’t won on paper though, so we’ll have to wait to see how the team looks on the court before crowning anyone.

If James is ultimately able to help propel the 76ers to their first title since 1983, he’ll become the first player in NBA history to win a championship with four different franchises.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Reigning Super Bowl Champion Defends LeBron James’ Philadelphia 76ers Decision

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