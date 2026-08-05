Reigning Super Bowl Champion Defends LeBron James’ Philadelphia 76ers Decision

No matter what LeBron James decided to do in NBA free agency this summer there were going to be critics.

Unsurprisingly, when he opted to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, detractors popped up all over, claiming that James was creating a “superteam” or “ring chasing.”

While James himself hasn’t responded to such critics, and probably won’t, plenty of other athletes have publicly supported and defended his decision. Now the starting quarterback for the reigning Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks can be added to that list.

Sam Darnold Sticks Up For LeBron James Amid Free Agency Criticism

During an episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks, Darnold expressed annoyance with people criticizing James’ decision to join a talented team at this late stage in his career, saying that any other free agent in his shoes would do the same.

“I hate how people are hating on him for going to a good team,” Darnold said. “Everyone is like, ‘Oh he’s going to a stacked team.’ . . . He’s 42. He can go wherever he wants. Any free agent can do that, and any free agent ever would be like, ‘yeah, I want to go play for a championship.’”

At this point in his career, James has earned the right to play wherever he wants, but the guy can’t do anything without people finding fault, so it’s not super surprising that there’s been backlash to his decision to sign with the Sixers.

LeBron James Joins a Stacked Starting Lineup with the Philadelphia 76ers

On the Sixers, James will round out a starting five that also includes Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid and V.J. Edgecombe. That’s a whole lot of star power. On paper, that’s arguably the best lineup in the entire league, and potentially the best lineup that James has ever played wit from top to bottom. Championships aren’t won on paper though, so we’ll have to wait to see how the team looks on the court before crowning anyone.

If James is ultimately able to help propel the 76ers to their first title since 1983, he’ll become the first player in NBA history to win a championship with four different franchises.