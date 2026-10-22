Sixers Reveal Dean Wade’s Official Injury Report Status vs Cavaliers

After snatching a win against the New York Knicks on October 20, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers for their home opener on October 22.

During the season debut, the Sixers got a chance to see several of their new additions get to work and show plenty of promise.

However, Dean Wade was a player who was noticeably missing. The veteran forward has been dealing with an ankle injury, which initially occurred during the 76ers’ final preseason outing against the Boston Celtics.

Thursday’s action could mark the second absence in a row for Wade.

76ers Reveal Dean Wade’s Official Injury Report Status vs Cavaliers

According to the 76ers’ official injury report, Dean Wade is questionable to play against the Cavaliers on Thursday.

He was diagnosed with a sprain late last week. Since going out with his injury last Friday, the 76ers haven’t had Wade in the mix for a practice session.

The team obviously hopes to get Wade back on the floor for his debut as soon as Thursday night, but they aren’t going to rush his recovery this early in the season.

Sixers Pull Off Upset In New York

The Sixers didn’t need the full deck to spoil the Knicks’ banner night in New York.

With a 106-100 win, the 76ers are starting the season off with a 1-0 record. As expected, LeBron James started at power forward. He checked in for 34 minutes, scoring 14 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block.

Behind James, the Sixers rolled out Jabari Walker for just three minutes. They went with a guard-heavy rotation, bringing out Anfernee Simons and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for at least 25 minutes each. There was a dose of small-ball center, having LeBron play at the five at times.

That will be a role that Wade will garner, in addition to backing up James at the power forward postion.

Dean Wade’s NBA Career

After spending the past seven seasons playing for the Cavaliers, Wade moved on.

During the 2026 NBA offseason, the Sixers acquired Wade in free agency with a multi-year deal.

After 342 games with the Cavs, Wade was ready to test the market and move on. He left the Cavaliers after posting averages of 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game during the 2025-2026 NBA season.