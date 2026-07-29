Rich Paul Reveals How Much Longer LeBron James Could Play for the 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers signed LeBron James to a two-year deal. He decided to pick Philly over a host of other teams. He signed for just $8 million over those two years, which helps the Sixers with their cap sheet and helps them afford him.

James has just a two-year deal. When he picked the 76ers, he mentioned that this was the last decision he was going to make. That indicates that Philadelphia will be the last team that he plays for in his NBA career. Of course, he didn’t talk about how long he might play for.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, indicated that he could play longer than the contract he has signed for.

LeBron James Could Play for the 76ers for Four Years

While speaking to ESPN, Paul indicated that James could end up playing for another four years.

“I think Philadelphia’s going to energize him,” Paul told ESPN. “Maybe we get two [seasons]. Maybe we get four.”

As Dave McMenamin notes, playing for four seasons would be a bold proposition.

“Four seasons would take him to age 45, which would make him the second-oldest player in NBA history. But when talking about his longevity, the quadragenarian James, ancient by basketball standards, likened himself not to Nat Hickey or Kevin Willis but to the 56-year-old Jay-Z, the 76-year-old Bruce Springsteen and the octogenarians in the Rolling Stones during his Fanatics Fest appearance.”

It wouldn’t be an easy undertaking for James to play that long. Tom Brady played until he was 45, as well. James seems determined to chase every GOAT in every sport. Playing for the 76ers for that long would lengthen their title window, although it’s unclear how effective he would be at that age.

James is unlike any athlete the NBA has ever seen. If anyone can play at a high level until they are 45, it would be him. James takes care of his body, spending about $1 million on it every year. The question about his desire to play that long remains.

Philadelphia has a Chance to Give James Another Championship

Winning a title in Philly is the fairytale ending that James is looking for, but it won’t be an easy endeavor. The Eastern Conference has turned into the tougher conference. New York, Indiana, Cleveland, Detroit, Boston, and Miami will all be tough teams to beat.

Perhaps that’s why James would want to play longer than just two years in Philly. That would give him time to watch the other franchises dismantle their cores. That would certainly make it easier to get out of the East. Winning a fifth title with a third different franchise would put him in rarified air.

Last season, the 76ers had the ninth-best offense of the 16 playoff teams. That was due to yet another injury to Joel Embiid. Adding James and Jaylen Brown should help them be a much more formidable opponent in the postseason.