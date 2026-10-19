Several 76ers Miss Practice With Injuries Before Opener vs Knicks

Ahead of their season opener against the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers have a few players who could miss the action on Tuesday, October 20.

Following a Monday practice session, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse announced that three players did not participate in the practice action.

Who Didn’t Practice?

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 5: Dean Wade #45 of the Philadelphia 76ers controls the ball against Landry Shamet #44 of the New York Knicks in the first quarter during the preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Knicks 120-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Dean Wade is the first name that stands out, considering his setback is the most recent.

The veteran forward signed with the Sixers during the offseason and was their first notable addition in free agency, before the acquisitions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

During the 76ers’ preseason finale against the Boston Celtics, Wade rolled his ankle. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

While the Sixers don’t seem too worried about his injury in the long run, Wade still missed multiple practices ahead of the Knicks game. He could end up being questionable for the game.

Getty CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Beyond Wade, the Sixers also continued rolling without the veteran forward, Dominick Barlow. Dealing with a back injury this offseason, Barlow hasn’t had a chance to work on any of his game at full speed. He missed the entire preseason.

Lastly, the Sixers didn’t have Tacko Fall in any practice action. The veteran center recently signed a two-way contract with the team, after he spent the entire preseason recovering from a hip injury that he suffered early on in training camp.

Getty CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: Tacko Fall #99 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

While the 76ers need depth at the center spot, Fall could take some more time to get prepared to re-enter Sixers practice as a full participant.

The 76ers haven’t revealed game statuses just yet. They are slated to tip off against the Knicks at 7 PM ET.