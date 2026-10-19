Several 76ers Miss Practice With Injuries Before Opener vs Knicks

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 08: Head coach Nick Nurse of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the New York Knicks during the third quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Dean Wade is the first name that stands out, considering his setback is the most recent.
The veteran forward signed with the Sixers during the offseason and was their first notable addition in free agency, before the acquisitions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.
During the 76ers’ preseason finale against the Boston Celtics, Wade rolled his ankle. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
While the Sixers don’t seem too worried about his injury in the long run, Wade still missed multiple practices ahead of the Knicks game. He could end up being questionable for the game.
Beyond Wade, the Sixers also continued rolling without the veteran forward, Dominick Barlow. Dealing with a back injury this offseason, Barlow hasn’t had a chance to work on any of his game at full speed. He missed the entire preseason.
Lastly, the Sixers didn’t have Tacko Fall in any practice action. The veteran center recently signed a two-way contract with the team, after he spent the entire preseason recovering from a hip injury that he suffered early on in training camp.
While the 76ers need depth at the center spot, Fall could take some more time to get prepared to re-enter Sixers practice as a full participant.
The 76ers haven’t revealed game statuses just yet. They are slated to tip off against the Knicks at 7 PM ET.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
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The Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with a handful of injuries right before their season-opener against the New York Knicks.