Shaquille O’Neal Challenges Joel Embiid, Makes Bold 76ers Prediction After LeBron James Move

The Philadelphia 76ers spent the summer assembling perhaps the NBA’s most imposing collection of star power.

Shaquille O’Neal believes that leaves them with no room for excuses.

Asked on ESPN’s SportsCenter about Philadelphia adding LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to a core already featuring Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Hall of Fame center delivered a blunt assessment of the Sixers’ expectations.

“Championship or bust,” O’Neal said.

And he made clear that “bust” would mean exactly that.

“This team is put together to win the championship now,” O’Neal said. “And I think if they don’t win the championship, as players, I think all those players will be very, very disappointed. They have all the pieces they need.”

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Shaq Puts ‘Championship or Bust’ Pressure on 76ers

O’Neal’s strongest individual challenge was reserved for Embiid.

The former NBA MVP was once widely considered basketball’s premier center. O’Neal believes Nikola Jokic has since taken that distinction, and he wants to know whether Embiid intends to take it back.

O’Neal recalled Charles Barkley previously touting Embiid as the league’s best big man before Jokic elevated himself into that conversation.

“Joker has surpassed him,” O’Neal said. “My question to Joel: Does he want it back? And if he does, please show me.”

Philadelphia’s blockbuster summer gives Embiid perhaps his best opportunity yet to answer.

James arrived after leaving the Lakers, bringing another elite playmaker and one of the most accomplished postseason résumés in league history. Brown gives Philadelphia a championship-tested two-way wing alongside a backcourt anchored by Maxey.

O’Neal doesn’t want to hear chemistry used as an excuse if the experiment initially requires adjustment.

“I don’t want to hear next year, ‘You know, we got to work together,’” he said.

For a roster constructed this aggressively, his clock starts immediately.

Shaq Points to LeBron James, Jaylen Brown’s Motivation

O’Neal also sees something beyond sheer talent that could make Philadelphia dangerous.

Its stars arrive at this season with different motivations.

“I know LeBron wants to get one last one,” O’Neal said. “Jaylen is feeling slighted. Maxey is making a name for himself.”

James’ motivation is obvious. Another championship would add a final title chapter to a career already spanning more than two decades.

Brown comes to Philadelphia with something different to prove after his departure from Boston. Maxey, meanwhile, enters the season trying to continue his ascent while adjusting to an extraordinary collection of established stars.

But Embiid remains the centerpiece of O’Neal’s challenge.

The former Lakers great has spent years publicly pushing Embiid because he believes dominant centers ultimately should be judged by championships. Philadelphia has now surrounded its big man with enough talent to remove many of the roster-related questions that followed previous playoff exits.

There is elite shot creation, size, defense, postseason experience and multiple players capable of carrying an offense.

Managing all of that star power will present its own challenge. But O’Neal isn’t granting Philadelphia a transition year.

James came to Philadelphia chasing another ring. Brown arrived with something to prove. Maxey is entering his prime. And Embiid has another opportunity to reclaim the stature O’Neal believes Jokic took from him.

The Sixers built this roster to win immediately.

Shaq’s standard leaves no ambiguity:

Championship or bust.