Shaquille O’Neal Fires Shot at Ex-Sixer Ben Simmons

Former Philadelphia 76ers No. 1 pick Ben Simmons continues to receive plenty of ire. His latest critic is Shaquille O’Neal. During an interview with Complex, O’Neal had some choice words for Simmons when asked who the worst NBA player of all-time.

“Ben Simmons is another bum,” O’Neal said via Complex’s X account.

O’Neal would go on to criticize Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, but that doesn’t negate the fact that Simmons’ name gets brought up in these conversations for good reason.

Simmons’ fall from grace has been well-documented. Ever since the Sixers traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021, he has played 57 games. Even when he has played, Simmons has not looked like the All-Star he was for Philadelphia from 2017 to 2021. The Sixers may have offered him that massive extension, but the Nets are paying him his current contract.

This situation makes it an even bigger relief that Simmons is no longer the Sixers’ problem. The irony of O’Neal’s words is that, back in 2021, Gobert and Simmons once dominated the discussions of Defensive Player of the Year.

Shaquille O’Neal Sends Strong Message to Ben Simmons

Part of O’Neal’s criticism of Simmons (and Gobert) is that they don’t live up to their contracts. Following his harsh words with Complex, O’Neal explained why he called them out while also sending both a message during an interview with USA TODAY’s Mackenzie Salmon.

“It’s also about personal motivation. So now, Rudy and Ben, show me what you got,” O’Neal said. “I’m not hating. I’m telling you the truth, and if you don’t like the truth, that’s something you got to deal with. So now, it’s out there. It’s viral, so show me what you’re going to do Rudy and Ben. Shut me up.”

While Gobert helped the Timberwolves reach their first Conference Finals since 2004, Simmons has largely done nothing since joining the Nets. Gobert is more or less the same player he has been throughout his career. Simmons has not, and it’s been a problem from Brooklyn. His decline has led to plenty of criticism for the last several years.

Because he will enter the last year of a five-year, $177 million contract, Simmons’ failure to live up to that contract will lead to criticism unless he returns to form.

Ben Simmons’ Former Teammate Also Called Him Out

Former Sixer Georges Niang talked about how much the Simmons’ situation infuriated him while talking with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye on the “Road Trippin’ Show.”

“The Ben Simmons thing. That pissed me off because guys are trying to make a living, right? I came from Utah. I signed (for) just a little over the minimum and I’m like ‘Oh this is perfect. I’m a spot up shooter. This guy (expletive) drives the lane, everyone collapses, he kicks out. This is going to be great for my career.’ … Then he was like, ‘I’m not playing,’ and I’m like, ‘What the (expletive)?”

Niang also revealed how their personal interactions went.

“I’m like, ‘How the (expletive) am I going to make something happen?’ Then, he was walking around the facility. You’d be like, ‘What’s up, man?’ because they’re trying to welcome him back, and he’d be like (nodding), and that’s when I was like ‘(Expletive) this dude.’ If I get an opportunity to play against this dude, I’m going to be just an (expletive). There’s etiquette, don’t do dumb (expletive).”

Simmons’ NBA legacy may not end on a high note if he doesn’t get another contract when his current one expires.