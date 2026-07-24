76ers Eyed as a Top Team for $100 Million 4-Time NBA Champ to Follow LeBron James

The Philadelphia 76ers have already made two massive moves this NBA offseason in trading for Jaylen Brown then signing LeBron James. Could the Sixers have one more major move on the way?

Draymond Green had been trying to recruit James to play for the Golden State Warriors. With James heading to Philly, could the recruiting roles change?

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor ponders whether Green could look to follow James to the Sixers. The challenge is that Green would likely need to take a sizable pay cut in order for this idea to be feasible.

“Draymond Green has a big decision to make next,” O’Connor noted in a July 24, 2026, message on X. “Do you return to Golden State? Get paid, stay loyal to Steph (Curry), but the front office tried trading you 5 months ago and won’t hesitate to do so again.

“Or do you look around at other teams? Follow LeBron to Philly on a minimum, sign-and-trade possibilities. Plenty of teams would want Draymond.”

Draymond Green Opted Out of $100 Million Contract in Attempt to Lure LeBron James to Sign With Warriors

Play

Green surprisingly opted out of a four-year, $100 million contract to become a free agent. The initial thought was that Green opted out to give the Warriors flexibility to lure James to Golden State.

Unfortunately, the Warriors were unsuccessful in making this happen as James decided to sign with the 76ers. Green was slated to have a $27.6 million salary in 2026-27 prior to opting out of his deal.

Could Draymond Green Follow LeBron James to the 76ers?

Play

Prior to James announcing his decision, Green outlined how his game fit alongside the star and Steph Curry. This would now be admittedly more complicated on a roster with James, Brown, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

“You better go find a spot so you can be valuable,” Green explained on the idea of playing with James, per Yahoo Sports. “And so, if those two guys are in pick and roll, for me, the most valuable spot’s going to be for me is to be in the corner.

“I think so often times you idiots think like, ‘Oh man, like it’s actually the problem in the NBA where y’all like, oh man, this guy can do this, he can do that.’ There are roles and if you cannot figure out how to play a role, you usually fail.”

As a 4-time NBA champion, Green does have plenty of experience playing on a roster loaded with superstars.

76ers Rumors: Landing Draymond Green in NBA Free Agency Is a Long Shot

Play

The chances of Green leaving the only franchise the star has ever known to take a sizable pay cut to join James feels low.

“I wonder if there’s any chance Draymond leaves the Warriors and joins LeBron in Philadelphia,” O’Connor noted in his July 24, live stream. “Any chance? What’s the chance? Is it 2%? Is it 5%? Is it 7%?

“I’d love to know the chance because Golden State, let’s be honest, they tried trading him five months ago. … So he’d have to take a big pay cut or get a big pay raise in Golden State.”

O’Connor later added that the hypothetical scenario appears unlikely.

“They (76ers) would have to trade others,” O’Connor added. “So it seems highly unlikely that Draymond would follow LeBron to Philadelphia, just based off the math that I’m looking at here.”