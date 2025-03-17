Sixers Could ‘Erase a Mistake’ If They Trade Paul George: Analyst

Paul George missed his sixth consecutive game as the Philadelphia 76ers secured a 130-125 win over the Dallas Mavericks. The veteran forward is consulting with doctors regarding lingering injuries to his groin and knee.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers should explore trading George during the offseason. The veteran beat writer noted how trading George would be similar to the franchise’s decision to part ways with Al Horford just one year into his tenure with the franchise back in 2020.

“The 76ers could erase a mistake this summer,” Pompey wrote. “The move that could help them rediscover their fight, their future, and the hearts of their fans. A team clogged in salary cap misery could find hope, again. A team that became too old after acquiring a 34-year-old superstar could return to being one of the league’s young and emerging teams”

Pompey continued.

“…Six offseasons after shedding Al Horford’s enormous salary, one has to wonder if the Sixers can do the same to Paul George’s deal. Like Horford’s one-year tenure in Philly, George has been a disappointment after signing with the Sixers in July.”

George has failed to hit his usual heights. He’s been in and out of the rotation due to injury, and hasn’t provided the overall boost expected from a player of his caliber. In 41 games, George is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Sixers’ Paul George Could Be Out For The Season

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, George is currently consulting with doctors over his lingering injuries.

“Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is consulting with doctors this week on treatment options for his groin and knee injuries, including a possible procedure, sources told ESPN,” Charania reported. “A decision is expected early next week as George meets with doctors to finalize the best route, sources said…According to sources, he took painkilling injections for five consecutive games before the NBA All-Star break in February.”

With two separate injuries to deal with, George could potentially be medically shut down for the remainder of the season. If that happens, his debut season ends with 41 games for the franchise. There was always a risk of George struggling to stay healthy. It was a dice roll, and Daryl Morey clearly thought it was worthwhile.

Sixers’ Nick Nurse Wants Healthy Player to Play

During a March 6 news conference, head coach Nick Nurse rejected the notion of shutting down a healthy player. At the time, there were rumblings that George should sit out the remainder of the season, despite being perceived as healthy.

“We want them to play if they’re able to play, right?,” Nurse said. “For me, the medical people tell me if they’re good. … I think, at the end of the third the other night, he just wasn’t able to continue. So that kind of stuff happens too, and I just take my directions from them.”

Philadelphia has already lost Joel Embiid for the season. They’re also unlikely to make the play-in tournament or the playoffs. As such, losing George doesn’t hinder much, as the chances of success were already slim. Nevertheless, if the Sixers can find a willing buyer for their veteran All-Star, parting ways with him could be a smart decision.

The Sixers need to embrace the younger talents on their roster, especially as they don’t have the same injury concerns as George and Embiid.