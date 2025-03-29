Sixers Guard Jared McCain Weighs in on Team’s Odds of Landing Cooper Flagg

The Philadelphia 76ers hold some of the best odds for landing the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. According to Tankathon, the Sixers have a 9% chance of securing the premier pick, ranking them sixth in the NBA.

Cooper Flagg is this year’s standout collegiate talent. The Duke star is expected to be a lock for the first overall pick and is viewed as a generational talent. During a recent interview with DJ Siddiqi of RG, Jared McCain of the Sixers shared his thoughts on Philadelphia’s chance at landing Flagg in the draft.

“It’d be amazing,” McCain said. “It’d be super cool to have him. He makes every team that he’s on better, so it’d be really cool to just have him on the team. It’s always nice to have someone from Duke by my side. I got a lot of Kentucky people with me, you know what I’m saying? I need some more Duke guys.”

Flagg, a 6-foot-9 forward, would fill a position of need for the Sixers. He would also be the perfect long-term addition next to Tyrese Maxey. The young duo could ease the pressure on Joel Embiid, assuming he sticks with the franchise in the years to come.

Kon Knueppel Is Another Option For the Sixers

According to a recent mock draft by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, the Sixers could potentially target Kon Knueppel.

“Knueppel was one of the players who helped himself most in the conference tournament cycle, leading Duke without Flagg,” Vecenie wrote. “In the team’s three ACC tournament games, he averaged 21 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He showed executives he can be both a strong off-ball scorer and a potentially interesting on-ball player who can dribble, pass and shoot. He’s a terrific shooter, having hit 39 percent from 3 on nearly six 3-point attempts per game.”

Knueppel should be on the board if the Sixers land within the top six of the draft. He would provide floor spacing, secondary playmaking, and has all the upside of a future All-Star.

The Sixers Need To Draft Well This Summer

If the Sixers finish with a draft pick inside the top-six, they will avoid it conveying to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, keeping the selection is only half the battle. Daryl Morey must then prove he’s capable of spotting talent. The Sixers need to hit on a draft pick, primarily due to the cost-controlled nature of a rookie-scale deal.

Furthermore, adding a future star in the draft is a surefire way to improve a team’s immediate and long-term outlook. Therefore, Morey’s decision-making will likely be under a microscope. Flagg is likely a pipe dream, especially with 9% odds of landing with the top pick.

Knueppel, Ace Bailey, Kasparas Jakucionis, and Jase Richardson could all make sense for Nick Nurse’s team. As such, Philadelphia’s scouting staff is likely working overtime to gather all the necessary data on the high-end talent in this year’s draft.

After such a disastrous season, the Sixers could use some good news. Still, regardless of where they pick, all eyes will be on Philadelphia and the direction they decide to take the franchise, both on draft night and over the summer.