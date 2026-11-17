Jaylen Brown was beginning to feel more comfortable with the Philadelphia 76ers. A left hamstring injury has interrupted that progress, although the team could have a clearer picture of his recovery before the weekend.

Brown will be re-evaluated ahead of Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, a source told ESPN’s Kris Rhim on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The four-time All-Star has already been ruled out for Wednesday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic. Philadelphia then has two days off before hosting Milwaukee.

That break could give Brown valuable recovery time after he suffered two injuries during Monday’s 135-123 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Jaylen Brown Injury Update Gives 76ers New Timeline

Brown delivered one of his best performances of the season against Brooklyn, finishing with 31 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

However, his night took an unexpected turn in the fourth quarter.

Brown suffered a cut on his head following a collision with Julius Randle. He returned wearing a headband but eventually left again because of hamstring tightness.

After the game, Brown acknowledged the discomfort without expressing immediate concern.

“My head is okay and my hamstring, it’s a little tight,” Brown told reporters.

He said the tightness developed during the game, although he could not identify exactly when it began.

“I’m not sure. Just at some point during the game, it just got a little tight,” Brown said.

The veteran forward confirmed that medical personnel examined both injuries afterward.

Brown also indicated that additional testing, including a possible MRI, remained under consideration.

His latest diagnosis is a left hamstring strain.

Although Rhim’s report establishes the next re-evaluation window, it does not guarantee Brown will return against Milwaukee.

Jaylen Brown Explains Why He Returned Against Nets

Brown’s return after the head injury reflected his determination to help Philadelphia secure another victory.

“Yeah, I wanted to make sure we got the win,” Brown said.

He explained that he checked himself out once he believed the Sixers were in a comfortable position.

The temporary headband also became a source of amusement on Philadelphia’s bench.

Brown said teammates, including Tyrese Maxey, joked about his unusual appearance.

He even suggested the look might return, referencing his background in martial arts.

The lighter moment followed another strong offensive showing.

Brown has now scored 31 points in consecutive games, helping Philadelphia build a three-game winning streak.

76ers Face Bucks After Two-Day Break

Brown’s absence creates another challenge for coach Nick Nurse, particularly with Philadelphia already managing injuries elsewhere on its roster.

Dominick Barlow and Adem Bona have also been ruled out against Orlando.

The Sixers entered Wednesday’s game with a 12-3 record after winning three straight.

Brown’s improving chemistry with his teammates has played a significant role in that success.

“Just starting to feel a little bit more at home, if that makes sense,” Brown said Monday.

Now, Philadelphia must balance its strong start with the need to protect one of its most important players.

The next medical evaluation should offer more clarity before Saturday’s meeting with Milwaukee.

Until then, Brown’s return remains uncertain.