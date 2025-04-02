Sixers’ Joel Embiid to Undergo Surgery

The Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is set to undergo surgery next week, according to ESPN Insider Shams Charania.

Embiid will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which he and doctors agreed upon after being shut down for the regular season in February. This will be Embiid’s second operation on his left knee in the past 14 months.

The former MVP was limited to the fewest games of his career this season. Playing only 19 games, Embiid saw his worst statistical season since his rookie year, averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game. After numerous setbacks, Embiid was rules medically unable to compete for the remainder of the season.

Embiid’s injury was one of many for the Philadelphia 76ers, who saw all three of their star players out for considerable stretches of the season, with guard Tyrese Maxey being limited to 52 games so far, and forward Paul George being ruled out for the season as well. The Sixers were expected to compete in the eastern conference this season, but their title hopes were quickly ended.

This is Embiid’s second straight season where he is playing less than half of the season. In 2023-24, Embiid was in the middle of a career year following an NBA MVP season, but injuries limited him to 39 games. Currently in his ninth season, the 31-year-old has never played 70 or more games in a single season as he faces another surgery.

Joel Embiid is set to undergo surgery to repair his left knee. Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.