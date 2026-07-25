76ers Learn Shocking Hidden Reason Behind LeBron James Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers had arguably the most talented roster among all the LeBron James suitors, making them an attractive destination for the four-time champion. However, their star-studded roster wasn’t the only selling point.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin, the idea of living in New York City, which is just a 45-minute chopper ride away from Philadelphia, was a big “selling point” for James to sign with the 76ers.

“The fact that James could live in New York City and commute to Camden for practices and Philadelphia for games, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported is a possibility, only added to the appeal,” McMenamin wrote after James agreed to a two-year, $8M deal with the Sixers to play the final two years of his career in the Atlantic Division.

LeBron James Was Angling to Live in NYC

The ESPN report highlighted Rich Paul’s comments earlier this month, when the super agent said the New York Knicks would have “an easy choice” for James — had they not won the championship — due to James’ affinity for New York City and its fans. As such, playing for the Sixers gave him an added incentive to live in his favorite city.

“Going to the Sixers could allow him to still live in NYC and, if he accomplishes his goal, win a title for a fanbase that has waited decades to see its team hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy,” McMenamin added while expounding on James’ decision to pick the 76ers over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

James has never shied away from showing his appreciation for New York and the basketball-loving Knicks fanbase. After his Lakers took a 112-100 loss at Madison Square Garden earlier this year, he crystallized his feelings about New York.

“I’ve always loved these fans here, love New York,” he said on Feb. 2.

“Always respect, they got a great knowledge of the game of basketball and sports in general. They know what sports is all about. They know when they see something pretty cool. I was giving my respect back.”

Sixers Players Celebrate LeBron James Arrival

Sixers star Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, both of whom made recruitment pitches to LeBron James during his free agency, shared their jubilant reactions after “The King” announced his “Last Decision” on Friday.

James essentially confirmed that Philadelphia will be his final stop in the NBA.

“This is my last decision,” James said, while thanking his three other former teams.

“I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?” he pondered. “I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

The 41-year-old expressed excitement about joining forces with Maxey, Brown, Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe and the rest of the talented Sixers team.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”