Tyrese Maxey Doesn’t Hold Back on Personal Relationship With LeBron James

LeBron James chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. He had his pick of nearly every team in the league, and decided to take his talents to Philadelphia. He’s joined the hopeful Eastern Conference contenders on a two-year $7.9 million deal. And he’ll join a formidable starting-lineup of Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe.

Many believe of the teams James was considering throughout the offseason, the 76ers are the most championship ready. After acquiring Brown via trade from the Boston Celtics, and adding James, their odds to win the championship in 2026-27 skyrocketed. As per FanDuel Sportsbook, the 76ers and defending champion New York Knicks are tied as the favorites to reach the NBA Finals from the Eastern Conference (plus-1000).

The amount of talent on the 76ers roster is undeniable. The main concern, however, is how this starting-lineup will figure out how to share the basketball. With multiple workout videos making their way onto social media of James and Maxey working out together, the basketball world has tried to examine the duo’s relationship a little more closely.

Tyrese Maxey Reveals His Feelings For LeBron James

Tomer Azarly, an NBA reporter for ClutchPoints, asked Maxey about that very thing during a recent, exclusive interview, hoping to get a better understanding of James and Maxey’s personal relationship.

“I work out with LeBron (James) early in the morning, and that’s just off of being cool with him. It’s funny, he’s like a big brother, like an OG to me, and for us to be teammates, it was funny because a kid asked me the other day, he looked at me and said, ‘are you and LeBron friends?’ I thought about it. I leaned back and I said, ‘you know, I guess we are friends. He’s the old, old, old guy, but he’s like one of my old friends.’ It’s funny because we are teammates now, co-workers, but it’s kind of like a big brother situation,” Maxey said.

Azarly posted excerpts from his exclusive interview wit Maxey on his official X account (@TomerAzarly).

Did Maxey Know About James’ 76ers Decision Before the Public?

Prior to James finalizing his free agency decision, everyone with a connection to James appeared to have a crystal ball to predict the future. But, its possible that Maxey, who’s spent countless hours in the gym with James, even before they become teammates, might have known about “King James'” plans before the rest of the world.

“I’m not going to say I knew and just didn’t tell anyone, but I had multiple conversations with LeBron,” Maxey revealed.

Maxey hasn’t admitted he knew anything definitively, but that’s one ambiguous answer by the 25-year-old, star guard. Maxey is fresh off the best season of his career. He posted career-highs in points (28.3), assists (6.6), rebounds (4.1), steals (1.9), and blocks (0.8) per game, being named to his first All-NBA Team of his young career (third-team).

As for James, in his age-41-season, he still averaged over 20.0 points per game (20.9). He was also named an NBA All-Star for a record, twenty-third consecutive season. Every time he steps on an NBA court, he extends multiple all-time records. This season, No. 24, will remain the most anyone has ever played in an NBA career. And, he’ll only be extending his lead on the all-time points scored list (43,440).

The talent on this roster can’t be questioned — on paper. How Maxey and his “big brother” will fair on the court together for an entire season remains to be seen.