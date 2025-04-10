Sixers’ Nick Nurse Sends Strong Message About Tyrese Maxey’s Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers will end the season without Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers’ star guard has been dealing with an injury to his finger, which he recently aggravated.

When speaking to the media on April 9, head coach Nick Nurse revealed his disappointment.

“I’m disappointed for sure,” Nurse said. “Again, I thought we were gonna get that thing healed up and get him back and he kinda re-hurt it which I don’t like either at the practice. I keep saying I want these guys to get as healthy as they can as quickly as they can because there’s still work to do on getting better and working on their craft.”

Nurse continued.

“I was kinda hoping to use some of these games with letting him experiment with even more things. So I’m disappointed, but we’re here and there’s only a few games left anyway, but I’m disappointed.”

Maxey has missed 19 games since March 3. That total is set to hit 22 by the end of the current season. Maxey joins Paul George and Joel Embiid on the injury report, showcasing the level of injury issues the franchise has dealt with throughout the season.

Sixers Confirmed Maxey’s Injury via MRI

In an April 9 report from Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the veteran beat writer noted how Maxey’s reaggravation of his injury was confirmed via a recent MRI.

“The Sixers made official today what we’ve already known,” Pompey reported. “Tyrese Maxey is done for the remainder of the season. Maxey has not played since March 3…“A recent MRI confirmed Maxey’s sprained right finger. The team said because of the re-injury and related pain and swelling, the point guard will be unable to play in the final three games.”

Maxey played in 52 games this season. He averaged 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He shot 33.7% from the perimeter and 43.7% from deep. Nurse will undoubtedly be hoping Maxey can take his game to another level with another offseason of development. After all, he is the future star of this Sixers roster.

Everyone Expected Maxey to be Shut Down

On April 3, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Maxey was likely to be shut down by the Sixers.

“Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season with a finger tendon injury, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported on X. “Maxey has been sidelined since March 3 and has attempted to rehab the finger, but still is dealing with discomfort and needs treatment.”

Pompey’s April 9 report confirmed Charania’s earlier statement. As such, Philadelphia is down to bare bones as they look to get this season over and done with as quickly as possible. What was meant to be a potential championship year has ended in disaster.

The Sixers will want to consign to the history books this season and come back stronger in the 2025-26 campaign. Of course, any success this current Sixers team has will be dependent on health. Unfortunately, betting on this Sixers team being healthy looks like a massive dice roll.

That’s why this summer will be so important. Morey must rebuild the supporting cast, both through the draft and free agency. The Sixers have looked far too limited when missing one of their top-three stars.