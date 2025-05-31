Sixers’ Paul George Makes Bold Statement About Tyrese Haliburton

The Philadelphia 76ers might not be playing in the postseason, but that doesn’t mean the players aren’t watching from home. Sixers forward Paul George has been sharing his takes on the Eastern Conference Finals during recent episodes of his podcast.

On May 29, George shared some high praise for Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers.

“In my eyes, I think he is a superstar,” George said on Podcast P with Paul George. “He’s the face of the NBA. He is the number one option. He’s a set-up point first, but he can be your late-game scorer. He’s been a clutch performer late in games. He can be an isolation player, that’s just not his calling. I want to see him continue to do this, which I know he will.”

Haliburton has proven himself to be an elite offensive guard in recent years. George, who spent seven years with Indiana, is a fan of what the young guard brings to the table. If the Sixers bounce back from their diabolical 2024-25 season, George could face Haliburton in the 2026 postseason. It would be interesting to see how Haliburton fared against Nick Nurse’s team if it were at full strength.

Sixers’ Paul George Has High Praise for Ace Bailey

In another recent episode of his podcast, George shared high praise for Ace Bailey, who could land with the Sixers in the upcoming draft. The veteran forward noted how Bailey could emerge as a future All-Star talent and lead scorer.

“But I look at Ace Bailey and how he played this season, and I think his game translates as a go-getter, you know what I mean? All-star, you know, put the ball in my hand, last seconds. I’m like, I want those moments. He’s ISO ball ready.”

Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game during his season with Rutgers. He shot 46% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range.

Sixers Land Bailey in Recent Mock Draft

In a recent mock draft from Cyro Asseo de Choch of HoopsHype, the Sixers land Bailey with the third overall pick.

“Bailey blends elite size with a smooth shooting stroke (34.6% 3P on 5.1 attempts) and explosive transition scoring (1.258 PPP, 91st percentile),” Cyro Asseo de Choch wrote. “While his raw numbers and off-ball movement shine, his shot selection is erratic –over-relying on contested mid-range jumpers and struggling to create separation off the dribble due to a high handle and slight frame.”

With George so high on the incoming rookie, Bailey’s potential fit within the locker room is already clear. George would be an ideal mentor for the raw, but talented prospect. Furthermore, Bailey would already have an influential advocate on the team, which could help him fight for playing time.

The Sixers have some tough decisions to make on draft night. Bailey isn’t the only high-level talent that could be available. Furthermore, the Sixers will likely have multiple opportunities to trade out of the third pick in return for proven talents. Still, if Morey is dead-set on adding to the budding young core of Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, Bailey could be his best choice.