Sixers Projected to Land High-Upside NBA Draft Target

The NBA Draft is a little over a month away. The Philadelphia 76ers will undoubtedly be deep into their scouting process. Daryl Morey will already have a shortlist of potential targets for the Sixers.

In a recent mock draft from Cyro Asseo de Choch of HoopsHype, the Sixers are projected to take Ace Bailey out of Rutgers with the third overall pick.

“Bailey blends elite size with a smooth shooting stroke (34.6% 3P on 5.1 attempts) and explosive transition scoring (1.258 PPP, 91st percentile),” Cyro Asseo de Choch wrote. “While his raw numbers and off-ball movement shine, his shot selection is erratic –over-relying on contested mid-range jumpers and struggling to create separation off the dribble due to a high handle and slight frame.”

Draft analysts see Bailey as a high-upside project. If selected, he would join Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain in an exciting young core forming in Philadelphia. However, Bailey is a raw prospect and could struggle to earn consistent minutes under Nick Nurse.

If Bailey is glued to the bench, his chances of reaching his incredibly high ceiling will undoubtedly dwindle. Philadelphia must balance developing the younger talent in the rotation and remaining competitive throughout the regular season.

NBA Scout Pinpoints Areas For Improvement

When speaking to HoopsHype for the same article, an anonymous NBA scout shared his thoughts on Bailey’s contribution to an NBA rotation and the areas he needs to improve.

“The shot selection at Rutgers last year left a lot to be desired,” The agent said. “Part of that is because he played on a bad team and had to take a lot of tough shots. But when they asked him about shot selection during the pre-draft interviews, he said, ‘Well, I work on those shots, so they’re not really bad shots to me.’”

The agent continued.

“I don’t know if that’s true. Especially since he’s six-seven and not six-ten anymore, he’s really going to have to show that he’s made strides as a playmaker. One assist per game isn’t going to cut it. I know he was on a bad team, but that’s just not going to cut it.”

Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game during his season with Rutgers. He shot 46% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range.

Morey Commits Sixers to Using Draft Pick

The Sixers will enter next season with hopes of contending for a championship. As such, there have been questions surrounding the franchise’s desire to add a young prospect on draft night. However, during a recent appearance on an episode of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s “Take Off Podcast,” Morey confirmed his intention to use the third-overall pick.

“Yeah, our plan is to pick this pick, yeah,” Morey said. “Yeah, I think the top few, top three, four, you could argue, five maybe. I mean there’s good players in this draft.”

Bailey could be a strong addition for Philadelphia, both for now and in the future. However, the coaching staff must ensure he, or any other young talent, is given the reps they need to improve. Otherwise, keeping the pick is nonsensical, as the franchise would be better served flipping it for a veteran contributor.