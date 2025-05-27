Sixers Unlikely to Trade “Too Far Back” in Draft: Report

As we inch closer toward the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers have a decision to make. Daryl Morey must choose between using the 3rd overall pick, or leveraging its value to trade back in the lottery. A trade would ensure the Sixers receive additional assets.

In a May 26 report, Marc Stein provided an update on how things could play out. Stein reported that even if the Sixers do trade out of the third spot, they’re unlikely to move “too far back,” as the franchise is committed to adding younger talent.

“League sources maintain that the Sixers are determined to add a dynamic young talent to their core after the tremendous fortune they enjoyed in the May 12 draft lottery,” Stein reported. “Such players are usually found by drafting (or in this case staying) as high as possible in the lottery.”

Whoever the Sixers draft will join Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain as part of an exciting young core on the Sixers roster. However, that core will only continue to develop if Nick Nurse provides the playing time each of them needs. The hard part is finding roles for younger talents while trying to compete for a championship. It is a fine line to walk, and one other team has failed to do so.

Morey Previously Committed to Using Third Pick

In a recent episode of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s “Take Off Podcast,” Morey made a commitment to use the third overall pick on draft night.

“Yeah, our plan is to pick this pick, yeah,” Morey said. “Yeah, I think the top few, top three, four, you could argue, five maybe. I mean, there are good players in this draft. The top of this draft, I think, I would say I was very fortunate to start my career in the 2003 draft. Which some argue is the best draft of all time, but I think it’s in the top five of high-quality players in the top of the draft in my career.”

Morey will likely have multiple trade offers on the table. If he feels there is value later in the lottery, he could be tempted to make a deal. However, if his eyes are set on someone like Ace Bailey, who won’t fall far in the draft, then it’s wiser to stay at number three. Either way, Morey has a lot of decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Sixers Could Add Creighton Big Man

The Sixers also have the 35th pick in the draft. And while the focus right now is on what Morey will do in the lottery, he must also have an idea of who to select in the second round. Cyro Asseo de Choch’s latest mock draft for HoopsHype, has the Sixers taking Ryan Kalkbrenner with the 35th pick.

Kalkbrenner is a five-year collegiate talent. He ended his final season with Creighton averaging of 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The big man shot the rock at a 65.3% clip from the field and 34.4% clip from 3-point range. Interestingly, Kalkbrenner could help anchor the Sixers second unit. The front court was a genuine area of need last season.

Five-year collegiate players are often more polished when entering the NBA. As such, Kalkbrenner could be an immediate contributor for the right team. The Sixers need a long-term backup big man. Therefore, if he’s still on the board at number 35, it would make sense for the Sixers to pick him up.