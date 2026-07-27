Steph Curry Reacts to Philadelphia 76ers Crushing his LeBron James Dream

Steph Curry was hoping that he would get an opportunity to team up with LeBron James on the Golden State Warriors next season.
Instead, he’ll be forced to watch James suit up for the 76ers, as James signed a two-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia in free agency.
Steph Curry Was Hoping to Have LeBron James as a Teammate
Curry was obviously left disappointed by James’ decision, which he shared a brief reaction to.
“That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens,” Curry said. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”
Without the boon that James would have provided, it’s back to reality for Curry, which is that the Warriors are an aging, and injured, team with a relatively bleak outlook.
“The through line, which is hard on anybody in this situation, especially with us keeping this thing together, is knowing that when Jimmy [Butler] got hurt and Moses [Moody] got hurt, the whole calculus of everything changes,” Curry said.
“How do you get through their absence and still stay at a certain level? And then how that goes into this year. It’s the same deal. So, I’m a realist on that.”
Curry had previously shared a pitch for James to join him on Golden State during an appearance on Good Morning America.
“The Bay, we know how to win, it’s beautiful weather, great golf, and I know he’s into that,” Curry said. “The USA experience that we had, the battles that we’ve had over the years, we just know how to play basketball and I think that he would enjoy just the idea of what it means to finish your career the right way.”
While it would have been cool to see two living legends and all-time greats in James and Curry playing together, it certainly seems like the 76ers will provide James a better chance at competing for a championship in his final season(s). So in that regard, he probably made the right decision, even if it came as a disappointment to Curry.
Steph Curry Will Play Against LeBron James Twice Next Season
Since James singed with an Eastern Conference team in the 76ers, that means that he will face off against Curry and the Warriors just twice next season, once in Philadelphia and once in San Francisco. With both of their epic careers winding down, both of those games will be must-see.
Steph Curry Reacts to Philadelphia 76ers Crushing his LeBron James Dream