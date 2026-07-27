Steph Curry Reacts to Philadelphia 76ers Crushing his LeBron James Dream

Steph Curry was hoping that he would get an opportunity to team up with LeBron James on the Golden State Warriors next season.

Instead, he’ll be forced to watch James suit up for the 76ers, as James signed a two-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia in free agency.

Steph Curry Was Hoping to Have LeBron James as a Teammate

Curry was obviously left disappointed by James’ decision, which he shared a brief reaction to.

“That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens,” Curry said. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”

Without the boon that James would have provided, it’s back to reality for Curry, which is that the Warriors are an aging, and injured, team with a relatively bleak outlook.

“The through line, which is hard on anybody in this situation, especially with us keeping this thing together, is knowing that when Jimmy [Butler] got hurt and Moses [Moody] got hurt, the whole calculus of everything changes,” Curry said.

“How do you get through their absence and still stay at a certain level? And then how that goes into this year. It’s the same deal. So, I’m a realist on that.”

Curry had previously shared a pitch for James to join him on Golden State during an appearance on Good Morning America.