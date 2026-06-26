Three-Time All-Star Named Free Agency Target for Philadelphia 76ers

Thanks to the enormous contracts for Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers will be extremely limited in what they’re able to do in free agency this offseason.

Barring a major trade, the Sixers won’t have the salary cap space to make any major splash additions in free agency. Instead, they’ll be forced to go bargain hunting and look largely at young, unproven players or still-productive veterans who are past their prime. This target falls into the latter category.

Khris Middleton Named Target in Free Agency for Philadelphia 76ers

Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes recently named veteran forward Khris Middleton as a top offseason target for the 76ers, along with Justin Champagnie and Jock Landale.

Out of those three, Middleton is certainly the most accomplished as he has been named to three All-Star teams over the course of his career and he was a key contributor during the Milwaukee Bucks‘ run to the championship in 2021.

Middleton, 34, is surely past his prime, but he could still be a productive player in spurts off of the bench for a contending team like the Sixers.

How much money the Sixers will have to operate with in free agency will depend on what they decide to do regarding pending free agents Kelly Oubre and Quentin Grimes, but they could potentially use a midlevel exception to sign a guy like Middleton, or Landale.

“If both Kelly Oubre and Quentin Grimes leave in free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers will have a real depth issue on the wing but perhaps a good way to address it via the full mid-level exception. The taxpayer MLE could be available if the Sixers bring back one of the two,” Hughes wrote.