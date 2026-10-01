Tyrese Maxey Finds Unbelievable Way To Describe New 76ers Teammate Jaylen Brown

The Philadelphia 76ers have been the No. 1 topic of conversation around the NBA this offseason. With LeBron James choosing to most likely finish his career in Philadelphia, to the acquisition of Jaylen Brown, the 76ers have taken centerstage of basketball talk over the past few months.

And with NBA training camps and media days underway, the new-look 76ers have shined that spotlight on the entire roster over the past few days. Tyrese Maxey, for one, has been asked a multitude of questions about his newest teammates. While he and James already had a pre-existing relationship, one that may have played a role in James’ decision, Maxey is still getting to know Brown.

Tyrese Maxey Praises Jaylen Brown

Earlier this week, Maxey did not hold back when talking about the former Boston Celtics superstar. Maxey found an extremely unique way to describe his former foe, now friend, (Jaylen) Brown.

“He’s a freak of nature,” Maxey said.

Maxey went on to fully describe, mostly complimenting Brown, while talking to reporters during a 76ers media session. The above clip was posted on X by NBA reporter for ESPN, Dave McMenamin.

“I played against Jaylen (Brown) so many times, but when you’re with someone every single day, it’s different… He’s stronger than you, he jumps higher than you, he’s faster than you, and he’s very talented. Those are the things that you see every single day,” Maxey said while describing Brown.

Brown and Maxey Both Possess MVP Talent

Maxey and the league know how talented Brown is. In his tenth and final year with the Celtics, Brown averaged a career-high 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He was named an NBA All-Star for the fifth time, named to the second-team All-NBA team, and finished sixth in NBA MVP voting.

Maxey may be the third of fourth most popular name from this roster to find its way into the regular NBA headlines, but he’s one seriously talented player. The 25-year-old guard is fresh off his best season of his career. He posted career-highs in points (28.3), assists (6.6), rebounds (4.1), steals (1.9), and blocks (0.8) per game, being named to his first All-NBA Team of his young career (third-team).

The 2026-27 76ers will send a formidable starting-lineup on the court this season consisting of James, Brown, Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe. Many believe the 76ers are championship ready. As per FanDuel Sportsbook, the 76ers and defending champion New York Knicks are tied as the favorites to reach the NBA Finals from the Eastern Conference (plus-1000).

The talent on this roster is undeniable. How they’ll fair on the court, together, for an entire season remains to be seen.

Maxey’s Brown Compliments Continued

Maxey, however, spoke on what’s stood out to him so far about Brown’s work ethic in practice.

“I think what has stood out to me so far, his communication, he’s willing to pick up the ball defensively, and kind of doing whatever coach needs him to do right now. This is very foreign for him. Imagine being somewhere for 11 years, then coming here, to a team you’re trained to hate probably. It’s been great. But especially because we just beat them, so it’s kind of crazy,” Maxey said.

Just then, one reporter wanted to make sure Maxey didn’t actually think Brown was faster than him too. Maxey is known as one of the fastest players in the league from end-to-end.

“Is he faster than you?” one reporter asked.

“Na, no chance. I wasn’t talking about me,” Maxey responded.