76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Unveils Major Move Before Title-or-Bust Season

Tyrese Maxey’s rise from the 21st pick in the NBA draft to the face of the Philadelphia 76ers now comes with another distinction: his own signature shoe.

New Balance officially unveiled the Maxey v1 on Sunday, calling it the first signature model of Maxey’s career. The shoe will launch worldwide Oct. 2 at NewBalance.com and select retailers with a suggested price of $129.99.

The announcement arrives as Maxey prepares for the most anticipated Sixers season in years. LeBron James and Jaylen Brown have joined a roster already featuring Maxey, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe, transforming Philadelphia from a playoff hopeful into a championship-or-bust contender.

For Maxey, the shoe represents both his growing profile and the work that brought him here.

Tyrese Maxey Helped Design Shoe Around His Game

The low-cut Maxey v1 was designed to reflect the speed and sharp changes of direction that define Maxey’s game.

It features FuelCell cushioning, a dual-rail plate system and multidirectional traction. Its lifestyle influences include lacing inspired by the New Balance 2002 and sculpted outriggers drawn from the brand’s 9060 model.

“I wanted my shoe to have an iconic look that you don’t need to see the ‘N’ to know it’s a New Balance shoe,” Maxey said in the company’s announcement.

Maxey worked closely with New Balance’s design team to create a shoe he believes can work on and off the court.

“I’m really excited for people to test it out,” he said.

The launch colorway — black with light blue accents — debuted during the 2026 play-in tournament. Additional colorways will be released throughout the year.

The timing reflects Maxey’s emergence as more than a promising young guard.

Maxey averaged 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 70 games last season. He shot 46.2% from the field, 36.7% from 3-point range and finished fifth in the NBA in scoring.

He also earned his second All-Star selection while carrying Philadelphia through extended absences elsewhere on the roster.

Maxey Already Working With LeBron James

Maxey’s responsibilities will change next season.

James and Brown will ease some of the creation burden that Maxey carried last year, but managing a lineup filled with accomplished scorers will test his growth as a point guard and leader.

The chemistry-building has already begun.

Days after James signed with Philadelphia, trainer Chris Johnson shared images of James and Maxey working out together. The session continued a relationship that predates their partnership with the Sixers, as the Philadelphia Inquirer noted.

James previously praised Maxey’s dedication after joining him for early-morning offseason workouts.

“Every morning, 5 a.m., we’re in the gym,” James said on the Mind the Game podcast. “You just see his dedication.”

Maxey celebrated James’ arrival by sharing a video of himself shouting inside a gym and joking, “I’m like Coach Cal,” after helping recruit the four-time MVP.

His message to Brown was equally direct.

“You know I’m locked in,” Maxey said when Brown called him during a livestream after the trade. “I’m in the gym whenever.”

Those additions have raised expectations beyond individual awards or signature products. Philadelphia assembled James, Brown, Embiid and Edgecombe around Maxey to compete for its first championship since 1983.

Maxey’s name will be on the shoes. The coming season will test whether his signature can also be placed on a championship run.