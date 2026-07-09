Contract for Phoenix Suns Star Ranked as One of NBA’s Worst

Devin Booker is one of the best players in Phoenix Suns history. There’s no debating that.

But, he also currently has one of the worst contracts in the entire NBA, according to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report.

Devin Booker’s Suns Contract Ranked as Fifth-Worst in Entire NBA

Favale recently ranked the eight worst contracts in the entire NBA, and Booker’s deal came in at No. 5 , behind only Joel Embiid’s contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, Trae Young’s new max deal with the Washington Wizards, Paul George’s contract with the Boston Celtics and De’Aaron Fox’s deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

“At the same time, Booker is the only one of the two guaranteed to have a top-10 salary in each of the next two seasons. Paying someone like a Second Team All-NBA staple when they’ve made just one All-NBA squad, period, over the past four years is dangerous territory,” Favale wrote.

“Booker is probably better suited to lifting up an inferior supporting cast. He has more levels to his playmaking. But his reliance on mid-range jumpers is at an all-time high, coinciding with a drop in rim frequency compared to just a few years ago.”

Booker averaged 26.1 points, 6.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game for Phoenix last season.

This story will be updated.