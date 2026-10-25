Devin Booker Blasts Phoenix Suns Chemistry

Devin Booker made his feelings known about the Phoenix Suns‘ current team chemistry following an uneven start to the 2026-2027 NBA season, noting that the team’s second unit currently possesses better chemistry than the starting group.

Speaking to reporters following a home-opening victory against the Golden State Warriors, Booker emphasized that while it is typical for a bench mob to develop airtight connectivity because they match up against each other every day in practice, the starting group needs to look at their substitutes as a model.

“I’d say right now they [the bench] have more of a chemistry than our first group, and I think typically that’s how teams are,” Booker said

Booker added that the first unit must learn from the bench’s style of play, drawing attention to how everybody sacrifices personal gains for the collective good in those secondary rotations.

“You play against those guys every day in practice, and they know each other like white on rice. … Us as the first unit I think need to learn from them in a way, and the type that they play: everybody sacrifices in those groups, and you see the result that you get out of it,” he added.

Devin Booker Continues To Lead The Suns’ Starters

Booker had 43 points in the 131-122 win against the Warriors, which followed their 124-83 blowout loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

Suns’ starting unit features a backcourt of Devin Booker at point guard and Jalen Green at shooting guard, flanked by forwards Dillon Brooks and Miles Bridges, with Khaman Maluach anchoring the center position.

Behind them, the second unit forms a reliable 10-man rotation spearheaded by guards Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin, veteran sharpshooter Luke Kennard, and Ryan Dunn alongside Oso Ighodaro, who are providing defensive versatility and size off the bench.

Devin Booker Says Phoenix Suns Are All On The Same Page This Season

Before the NBA season started, Devin Booker is optimistic on the Suns’ roster after bringing back most of their core players from last season and then adding veterans such as Miles Bridges in the lineup.

“I’m excited about it. In the past, you know, I’ve been more successful; the team has been more successful when you know, we know what to expect going into the year,” said Booker on media day.

“We’re coming in all with the same mindset to win. So time will tell, but you know, it’s definitely gonna be nice seeing some familiar faces back, with the same coach. We’re all on the same page. This summer was a big summer for us to keep all the same guys in the same building.”

Booker also talked about the team’s chemistry for this upcoming season.

“We got together a few times, you know, as a full team,” Booker said. “You know, I know Dillon [Brooks] had about half the guys in Toronto too. We all met in Vegas. We all were in Flagstaff, and you know, this past month we’ve been running a lot of open gyms, probably three times a week in the facility… There isn’t an off season anymore. You know, we’ve been building; we’ve been getting that chemistry together.”

Booker’s statement could just be a wake-up call for the Suns’ starting unit as they look to defy expectations and be a playoff team this season.