Devin Booker’s Olympic Defense Is Just What the 2024-25 Suns Need

Over the past few seasons, we’ve seen different versions of Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker. He’s had to be the de facto point guard, he’s been a pure scorer and he’s played his part in the three-headed monster that includes Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. What we’re seeing from Booker in the 2024 Summer Olympics is showing us that there’s another role he could play.

One of the main knocks on Booker has been that he doesn’t play great defense, or at least early in his career, that he doesn’t play it at all.

Yet, here Booker is, defending the opposition’s ball handler, creating pressure and playing completely unlike we’ve seen him play in the NBA. Is that the key to unlocking the Suns’ championship aspirations?

Booker’s Olympic Performance

Through the first three games, Booker’s stats look quite pedestrian, averaging 10.3 points and 4.3 assists in 21.7 minutes per game. More importantly, Booker has thrown a wrench in the opposing team’s plans, adapting to a different role offensively and providing on-ball defense that he hasn’t been known for.

Head Coach Steve Kerr has noticed, as Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic wrote, “He’s probably the guy who has been the most adaptable to go from a different role in the NBA to a new one here. He’s such a big scorer in the league, but just like in Tokyo, he’s adapted to being an on-ball guy, ball mover. The offense clicks when he’s out there, the defense is really good.”

Booker hasn’t shied away from the team’s need for him to blend, noting, “I always took pride in being able to do a little bit of everything on the court. It’s not always going to be our scoring ability. You’re not always going to get the ball. Just locking into the details of the game.”

That attitude is exactly what a team full of stars needs. It’s without ego, it’s team-first and it’s exactly what the Suns need in 2023-24.

Would It Waste Booker’s Talents?

Anyone who has watched Suns basketball over the past few seasons can agree that Booker is a pure scorer, able to produce at all three levels on the offensive end. His last three seasons represent his three best in terms of points per game, scoring 26.8, 27.8 and 27.1 respectively.

But, the Suns don’t really need more offense. The problems they’ve had at times on the offensive end could be shored up by more defined offensive roles.

Defensively, the Minnesota Timberwolves exposed the Suns in their first-round sweep. Anthony Edwards (51.2% FG), Karl-Anthony Towns (53.1%), Rudy Gobert (61.3%) and Jaden McDaniels (50%) had very little trouble carving up the Suns defense.

Would it surprise you to learn that Booker (by an admittedly noisy stat) performed well on defense in that series? According to NBA.com/stats, he held his man to 6.1% worse shooting than their season average. For contrast, Booker allowed shooters to shoot 0.7% better during the regular season.

The Suns need another perimeter defender who isn’t a severe liability on offense.

Durant is one of the finest scorers of all time and according to a report from The Athletic, sources said that he wasn’t comfortable at times in the offense, feeling he was relegated to playing off ball or in the corner too often. Beal is a professional scorer in his own right, and isn’t going to be an impact player on the defensive end.

It makes sense to give it a shot, letting Booker expend a bit more of his energy on the defensive end, taking on the challenge of defending the opposing team’s best perimeter player. It’s a sacrifice for a player known for his scoring, but it’s also the kind of selfless act that pushes a team over the top.