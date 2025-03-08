Suns Send Kevin Durant to Knicks in Blockbuster 2-for-1 Trade Proposal

After the Phoenix Suns missed out on Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, they could find a much younger two-way player who could fit Devin Booker‘s timeline if they are to move on from Kevin Durant.

ESPN’s André Snellings has proposed a 2-for-1 trade with the New York Knicks that could plug the Suns’ biggest defensive holes for Durant.

New York Knicks receive: Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns receive: OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson

For Snellings, his trade proposal would see the Knicks’ already potent offense go supernova while the Suns’ porous defense suddenly becomes impenetrable.

“Well, Durant is one of the greatest finishers in NBA history and would pair with [Jalen] Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to give the Knicks one of the most efficient and productive offensive cores in the NBA. Their skill sets mesh well and could be enough to help the Knicks take that next leap to join the Celtics and Cavaliers in true contention to win the Eastern Conference. They would need to add more depth and size in the offseason, but their offensive foundation and upside would be tremendous.”

Durant once shunned the Knicks when he chose the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 to team up with Kyrie Irving.

In February of 2024, Durant revealed that his agent, Rich Kleiman, who is a long-time Knicks fan, and his family wanted him to sign with them. But Durant chose the Nets at the time because

“At that time, the Knicks weren’t cool, but they are cool brand,” the 2-time NBA champion explained. Like when the Knicks are on right now. They’re popping. They’re probably well the last few years.”

Phoenix To Improve Defense With Knicks Duo

The Suns’ implosion this season is due to their lack of defense. They are 27th in defensive rating. With one of the worst defenses in the NBA, they are currently 2.5 games back of the final play-in berth in the West despite having a top-9 offense.

“In Anunoby, the Suns get a 27-year old impact forward on a similar career timeline with 28-year old franchise player Booker. Anunoby is an elite wing defender, named second-team All-Defense in 2023 and with Booker would form a wing tandem that is excellent at both ends of the floor. The Suns also still need more size and muscle in the middle, and the 26-year-old Robinson would give them another young veteran entering his peak seasons capable of contributing to the main rotation of a winning squad. Robinson has had health issues, but when on the court, he is one of the better defensive and rebounding bigs in the league,” Snellings wrote.

Snellings’ trade proposal could bring balance to the Suns’ roster that would better equip them to contend.

Kevin Durant Wants to End Career in Own Terms

Durant rejected a midseason reunion with the Golden State Warriors, where he won his two NBA titles and Finals MVP awards, to finish the season in Phoenix.

While it is commendable of him to not run away from the challenge of turning the Suns’ fortunes around, in the grand scheme of things, the move gives him leverage in the offseason where to go next with only one year left on his current deal that will pay him $54.7 million next season.

“I want my career to end on my terms, that’s the only thing,” Durant said on the “Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis” that dropped on Feb. 26. “That’s the only thing I’m worried about. ‘Cause I see a lot of dudes that don’t get that opportunity, so I want to keep putting in that work to make that choice on my own.”

Another reason Durant did not want a midseason trade was he knew he would go to a gutted roster without an avenue to trade to improve on the margins unlike in the offseason where the team who trades for him could make another move or two to retool the team around him.

“A player like me costs a lot,” Durant continued. “Going into your team is gonna be a whole new era of your team when I get to your team and that’s a lot of work through the season like I’m still of value, especially with my contract and just my production that me just getting up and moving in the middle of season, it’s going to be a big blow to any team I’m going.