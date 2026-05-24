Spurs Fans Accuse Chet Holmgren Of Trying To Injure Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs fans accused the OKC Thunder’s Chet Holmgren of deliberately trying to hurt Victor Wembanyama in a play on Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night.

According to an X user @Hero_OfThe_Day, Holmgren targeted Wembanyama’s legs after he was pushed by Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox during a dead-ball play. The account said that Holmgren took extra steps to hit Wembanyama’s legs.

“👀 HOLD UP… this wasn’t just Fox pushing Chet. Watch closely!! Chet Holmgren took extra steps, adjusted, and deliberately HUNTED Victor Wembanyama’s legs to try & injure him,” it wrote on X.

“Nobody caught this!! NBA — When are we protecting our stars?? 😠🔥”

👀 HOLD UP… this wasn’t just Fox pushing Chet. Watch closely!! Chet Holmgren took extra steps, adjusted, and deliberately HUNTED Victor Wembanyama’s legs to try & injure him. Nobody caught this!! NBA — When are we protecting our stars?? 😠🔥 https://t.co/46jiEPRuWY pic.twitter.com/CYqH58qh2L — HeroOfTheDay (@Hero_OfThe_Day) May 23, 2026

No one was hurt after the situation, but Fox was visibly frustrated with Holmgren after a driving play, triggering him to push Holmgren out of his space. No fouls were called on any player.

Fox was playing hurt throughout Game 3 with a right ankle sprain. He had 17 points but was noticeably limping in numerous plays.

The Thunder went on to win the game 123-108 to take a 2-1 lead against the Spurs in the series.

Spurs Fans Were Fuming With The Accusation on Chet Holmgren

Many Spurs were fuming about the accusation against Chet Holmgren. Many believed the Thunder are dirty players who are trying to eliminate certain players from the game.

Some even called them “thugs” for their non-basketball plays.

@riverwolf0518: Dort, Chet, IHart. Can’t beat these dirty players. So crazy how much they get away with every single game. Some of these are non basketball plays.

@leftcoastbabe: It’s a physical game. But the Thunder are thugs.

@SloHoopsFan: So dirty on so many levels. Foul baiting, and now this. I really can’t respect them.

@thecureforblur: t’s interesting when you zoom out and consider extent of motivation. Wemby represents a real threat to their chances of winning not only now but for his whole healthy career. Honestly sick that intentional “fouls” are even legal at a certain point. The game is basketball not MMA.

@ethicalchaos: The dirtiest team in the NBA. If they win the Finals, I will probably stop watching the league after 40+ years of enjoying it.

@AdrianGolfs: Brother I was arguing with someone yesterday about this. I don’t understand how people don’t see this and think he doesn’t embellish his fall. Dude has two hands on the ground and can just stand up lol

Injury Reports For Game 4 of Spurs-Thunder Western Conference Finals

For Game 4, no player is on the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs as they look to tie the series against the Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Thunder will be missing Ajay Mitchell, who is nursing a calf strain, which he picked up in Game 3. Jalen Williams is also questionable to play due to a hamstring strain.

However, the Spurs will continue to manage the injuries of De’Aaron Fox, who is with a right ankle sprain, and Dylan Harper, who nurses a sore adductor.

Game 4 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, May 24.